Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Two bed one bath apartment in the heart of Troy. The unit has been completely renovated from the bathroom to the kitchen. It has new windows, doors, stainless steel appliances and a beautiful floor throughout. Parking room for two and a separate fenced yard is perfect for your furry friend. Oversized laundry room with hook ups for washer and dryer. All pets will require a $25.00 a month pet fee.

Beautifully Renovated Duplex in the Heart of Troy