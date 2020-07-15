/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
13 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Platte City, MO
Last updated July 15 at 04:16 PM
8 Units Available
Williamsburg Plaza
2900 Williamsburg Terrace, Platte City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$995
1044 sqft
The ultimate in convenient living. Your new home is conveniently located in Platte City, MO, just minutes from Kansas City International Airport and Fort Leavenworth, KS.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
15390 NW 124th Terr.
15390 NW 124th Ter, Platte City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1320 sqft
Two Bedroom Villa in Platte City - GORGEOUS VILLA OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTERS, WONDERFUL FIXTURES, EAT IN KITCHEN, TILE IN BATHROOMS, TWO SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, TWO FULL BATHS.
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
2525-2527 Bent Oak Court
2525 Bent Oak Ct, Platte City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
997 sqft
We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social Serve. If you found this unit on any of those places please call 913.839.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2527 Bent Oak Ct
2527 Bent Oak Ct, Platte City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
997 sqft
Platte City Duplex-Available NOW!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social Serve.
Results within 1 mile of Platte City
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
13704 Post Oak Lane
13704 Post Oak Ln, Platte County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1292 sqft
Two bedroom townhouse in Oak Valley - Two bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse with nice upgrades, granite, ceramic tile, fireplace, ceiling fans, walk out patio, large closets, garage with remote. Community pool, maintenance free outside.
Results within 10 miles of Platte City
Last updated July 15 at 07:24 PM
40 Units Available
Prairie Point-Wildberry
Riverstone Apartments
8940 N Shannon Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1131 sqft
Resort-style apartment community with direct trail access to Amity Woods Nature Park. Apartments boast private entrances and oversized patios or balconies. Various on-site amenities, including an aerobics studio, saltwater lagoon and regular social events.
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
99 Units Available
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1335 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Tiffany Springs! Our gorgeous Kansas City luxury apartments are available in one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Last updated July 15 at 07:24 PM
35 Units Available
Thrive at Creekside
15310 Trailside Drive, Parkville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1016 sqft
Find substance, style, and sustainability at Thrive at Creekside, where modern finishes and lavish amenities meet an unbeatable location right on Highway 45.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
27 Units Available
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$848
948 sqft
Within the Park Hill School District, near area restaurants and parks. Well-equipped with a fitness center, laundry centers, and clubhouse WiFi. On a 75-acre area. On-site volleyball court, two pools, and green spaces.
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 PM
5 Units Available
Coves North
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$985
One- and two-bedroom apartments located 11 minutes from Kansas City International Airport. Homes feature fireplaces, central air conditioning and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, smoke-free community with a clubhouse and picnic area, among other amenities.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1134 sqft
Stylish homes with custom cabinetry and hardwood flooring. Pet-friendly. Concierge service available. Enjoy a game room, sauna and pool on site. Near Kansas City International Airport and Springs Aquatic Center.
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
12 Units Available
The Coves
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$920
1167 sqft
Come home to The Crossing at Barry Road and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our resort-style community blends the comforts of home with the conveniences you deserve, all within our beautifully manicured grounds.
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Park Forest
8311 nw mace rd
8311 Northwest Mace Road, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
476 sqft
$970 2 BR/ 2 BTH & 2 Car Garage in Parkhill High School District.br A nice and cozy townhome walking distance from Park Hill High School awaits new tenants.
