Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:01 PM

15675 Birkemeier Drive

15675 Birkemeier Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 701694
Location

15675 Birkemeier Drive, Old Jamestown, MO 63034
Fox Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,018 sf home is located in Florissant, MO. Features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15675 Birkemeier Drive have any available units?
15675 Birkemeier Drive has a unit available for $1,185 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15675 Birkemeier Drive have?
Some of 15675 Birkemeier Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15675 Birkemeier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15675 Birkemeier Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15675 Birkemeier Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15675 Birkemeier Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15675 Birkemeier Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15675 Birkemeier Drive does offer parking.
Does 15675 Birkemeier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15675 Birkemeier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15675 Birkemeier Drive have a pool?
No, 15675 Birkemeier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15675 Birkemeier Drive have accessible units?
No, 15675 Birkemeier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15675 Birkemeier Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15675 Birkemeier Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15675 Birkemeier Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15675 Birkemeier Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
