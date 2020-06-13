Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

47 Apartments for rent in Old Jamestown, MO with garage

Old Jamestown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
14328 River Oaks Court
14328 River Oaks Court, Old Jamestown, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1904 sqft
Don't miss out on this BEAUTIFUL 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the exclusive River Oaks Subdivision located on a nice quiet Cul de Sac.  Subdivision includes a Club house, Tennis courts, Swimming pool.

1 of 19

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
Fox Lake
1 Unit Available
15675 Birkemeier Drive
15675 Birkemeier Drive, Old Jamestown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1018 sqft
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession.
Results within 1 mile of Old Jamestown

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1083 Dividend Park Drive
1083 Dividend Park Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1222 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Newly renovated home with a two car garage, new flooring throughout! (Unfinished basement) Apply Online at: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent Please Contact Property Manager at: jreap@con-rex.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
6871 Parc Charlene Drive
6871 Parc Charlene Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1438 sqft
Don't miss this one. This is a nice house in a nice neighborhood with a private back yard. Home includes a master bedroom with a walk in closet and bathroom. The kitchen has double ovens for people who enjoy cooking.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
50 Hiddenbrook
50 Hiddenbrook Drive, Black Jack, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1516 sqft
Spacious and updated ranch style home located in the Sherwood Creek subdivision.
Results within 5 miles of Old Jamestown

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Flamingo Park
1 Unit Available
1315 Flamingo Drive
1315 Flamingo Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1640 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, Ranch with two car garage. Finished basement with fireplace and built ins; large kitchen with new appliances and built in microwave. New LVP flooring throughout the home.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
20 Saint Laurence Drive
20 St Laurence Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1056 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
2522 Saddle Ridge Drive
2522 Saddleridge Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1189 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Newly renovated brick home with single car garage and fenced backyard. Three bedroom, one bath, large eat in updated kitchen with ceramic tile and LVP throughout. Unfinished Basement.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
32 Robert Avenue
32 Robert Avenue, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1186 sqft
Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Hathaway Manor
1 Unit Available
11146 Ebert Drive
11146 Ebert Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1052 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications This home is a great ranch style 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. It is equipped with an adorable breakfast nook along with built in shelving. The home features beautiful original hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Hathaway Manor
1 Unit Available
11156 Pritchard Drive
11156 Pritchard Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1052 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Fabulous 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, Ranch with one car garage. Large kitchen with new appliances and built in microwave. Hardwood and carpet throughout the home.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
13024 Lakeridge Dr
13024 Lakeridge Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2025 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home with 2 car garage and an extra garage on the property in Spanish Lake! Walk to Spanish Lake Park for picnics. Great home, tons of room to build and spread out. 3 Bedrooms, 1 bath and 2 Garages. Some hardwood floors.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
2270 Redman Rd
2270 Redman Avenue, St. Louis County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
3000 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath colonial home with nearly 3,000 sq ft in St Louis !Located just north of highway 270 & 367. It features a large detached 2 car garage and workshop, an a large covered front porch.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1010 Lakeview Dr.
1010 Lakeview Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$975
1078 sqft
4 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood East School District!!! - This adorable home features 4 bedrooms, 2 upstairs and 2 on the main floor, and 1 full bath on the main floor. The home has a spacious kitchen which has a new gas range and a new refrigerator.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16 Saint Laurence Dr.
16 St Laurence Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
932 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home in Florissant - Big Windows - Fireplace - This spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom bungalow.. Laminate floors and newer carpeting. Eat in kitchen has plenty cabinets, dishwasher, electric range, microwave and refrigerator.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
11530 Criterion Ave.
11530 Criterion Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1305 sqft
4 bedroom home ready for you! - Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with one car garage and fully fenced back yard! Newer flooring throughout most the home, gas stove top, electric hookup for a dryer, and tons of storage space in the

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Flamingo Park
1 Unit Available
2055 Splendor Dr.
2055 Splendor Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1025 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom house with SO MUCH parking! - This charming home has curb appeal and sits on a great street in Florissant. Wood floors in the living room and bedrooms, Newly rehabbed 1.5 bathrooms. Finished basement with lots of space and storage.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
395 Marechal Ln
395 Marechal Lane, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$860
816 sqft
Rent to Own, No Bank Qualifying...

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
1807 Minneford Dr
1807 Minneford Drive, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1480 sqft
COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1480 FSF, 3 bd, 2 ba Single Family Home in Ferguson. All beds and bath are on one level.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Paddock Hills
1 Unit Available
580 Saint Gabrielle Dr
580 Saint Gabrielle Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
957 sqft
COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 957 FSF, 3 bd, 1.5 ba Single Family Home in Florissant. All beds and bath are on one level.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Moline Acres
1 Unit Available
9741 Lanier Dr
9741 Lanier Drive, Moline Acres, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1000 FSF, 3 bd, 1 ba Single Family Home in Moline Acres. All beds and bath are on one level.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
Flamingo Park
1 Unit Available
1175 Jackson Lane
1175 Jackson Lane, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
960 sqft
COMING SOON! Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, and 960 sq ft home in Florissant! Featuring updated and well maintained home boasts a lovely kitchen and dining area, a huge fenced yard, full finished basement and an attached 1-car garage! All rooms are

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
Bellefontaine
1 Unit Available
1442 Attica Dr
1442 Attica Drive, Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
3 Bedrooms
$925
1104 sqft
COMING SOON! FANTASTIC SINGLE FAMILY HOME!! TONS OF SPACE! You will fall in love with this 3 bedroom house with attached garage! It features: Large fenced in back yard!!! Very spacious kitchen and 1 FULL bathroom. stove, fridge! Hardwood floors.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Duchesne Hills
1 Unit Available
90 Saint Benedict Lane
90 Saint Benedict Lane, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1323 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath home in great neighborhood. Hardwood floors, ceiling fans and updated kitchen along with a finished basement, fenced yard and a 1 car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Old Jamestown, MO

Old Jamestown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

