Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

117 Apartments for rent in Old Jamestown, MO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Old Jamestown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi...

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
5474 Misty Crossing Court
5474 Misty Crossing Court, Old Jamestown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1518 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
Parc Argonne Forest
14659 Baratton Drive
14659 Baratton Drive, Old Jamestown, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1614 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
14345 River Oaks Court
14345 River Oaks Court, Old Jamestown, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1916 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
14328 River Oaks Court
14328 River Oaks Court, Old Jamestown, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1904 sqft
Don't miss out on this BEAUTIFUL 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the exclusive River Oaks Subdivision located on a nice quiet Cul de Sac.  Subdivision includes a Club house, Tennis courts, Swimming pool.

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
Fox Lake
15675 Birkemeier Drive
15675 Birkemeier Drive, Old Jamestown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1018 sqft
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession.
Results within 1 mile of Old Jamestown

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
1083 Dividend Park Drive
1083 Dividend Park Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1222 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Newly renovated home with a two car garage, new flooring throughout! (Unfinished basement) Apply Online at: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent Please Contact Property Manager at: jreap@con-rex.

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
6883 Foxbend Ct
6883 Fox Bend Court, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1135 sqft
Charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, and 1135 sqft home in Florissant! Featuring an open floor plan with living room, kitchen and separate dining room. Basement is partially finished with walk-out access and a possible .

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
6871 Parc Charlene Drive
6871 Parc Charlene Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1438 sqft
Don't miss this one. This is a nice house in a nice neighborhood with a private back yard. Home includes a master bedroom with a walk in closet and bathroom. The kitchen has double ovens for people who enjoy cooking.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
50 Hiddenbrook
50 Hiddenbrook Drive, Black Jack, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1516 sqft
Spacious and updated ranch style home located in the Sherwood Creek subdivision.

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
3081 Willow Creek Estate Drive
3081 Willow Creek Est Drive, Florissant, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,345
1840 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
2370 Indiancup Dr
2370 Indiancup Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
Beautiful home with a huge back yard in Florissant! Home has new wood flooring and paint throughout. Newer cabinets and appliances, washer dryer hook up, 2 full baths, and a 1 car garage make it a must-see!
Results within 5 miles of Old Jamestown
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
River Chase
2280 Keeven Ln, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$605
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
990 sqft
Choose from a selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a variety of two-bedroom townhomes. Amenities include air conditioning, carpeting, patios/balconies and more.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Ferguson
The Knolls Townhomes
3606 Pershall Rd, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Various two- and three-bedroom apartments complete with walk-closets, central heat and air conditioning, vertical blinds, dishwashers, private patios and balconies, and more. Community amenities include carports, a swimming pool and access to major highways.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Sugar Pines
11011 Sugar Pines Ct, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$710
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
947 sqft
Conveniently located near Lindenwood University North Country Campus. Each unit offers breakfast bar and pantry, central heating, A/C, fireplace, washer/dryer connections and large kitchen. On-site amenities include business center and fitness center.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
6 Units Available
Nico Terrace
2155 Hecht Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$520
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
783 sqft
Experience St.
Verified

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge
1457 Stonebury Ct, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$885
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1452 sqft
Welcome to Stonebridge Townhomes, an affordable community located in Florissant Missouri offering 1 and 3 bedroom townhomes.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
15 Units Available
Heatherton Estates
6203 Kingsfont Pl, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community with a new fitness center, resort-style pool and manicured grounds. Located close to Eagle Springs Golf Course and shops and restaurants. Units have balconies and patios/gourmet kitchens and laundry rooms.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
10 Units Available
Berkeley
The Mint Townhomes
6698 Amora Ave, Berkeley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
After driving home from a long day of work, you want to come home to a comfortable, relaxing home. Youll find that perfect home here at Windsor Townhomes. With our convenient location, you wont have to travel far to get home.

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
Flamingo Park
1315 Flamingo Drive
1315 Flamingo Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1640 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, Ranch with two car garage. Finished basement with fireplace and built ins; large kitchen with new appliances and built in microwave. New LVP flooring throughout the home.

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
2522 Saddle Ridge Drive
2522 Saddleridge Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1189 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Newly renovated brick home with single car garage and fenced backyard. Three bedroom, one bath, large eat in updated kitchen with ceramic tile and LVP throughout. Unfinished Basement.

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
6520 Los Cimas Drive
6520 Los Cimas Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1197 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
7214 Boellner Drive
7214 Boellner Drive, Hazelwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1176 sqft
We are not currently accepting Section 8 Housing Vouchers. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath with carport and ceramic tile flooring throughout. Quiet Neighborhood. Apply Online at: https://rentconrex.

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
Flamingo Park
1550 Loveland Drive
1550 Loveland Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1025 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Beautiful three bedroom 1 bath home; one car garage and basement. If you have not spoken to anyone at CONREX you are not speaking to the owner or manager of this property.

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
Hathaway Manor
11146 Ebert Drive
11146 Ebert Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1052 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications This home is a great ranch style 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. It is equipped with an adorable breakfast nook along with built in shelving. The home features beautiful original hardwood flooring throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Old Jamestown, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Old Jamestown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

