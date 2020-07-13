Hunter's Ridge Apartments

Amenities
Discover Hunter's Ridge- an enchanting community nestled in a quiet residential neighborhood. A beautiful secluded area, yet within minutes of major highways and hospitals.
Why You'll Love Us
At Hunter’s Ridge we offer our brand new Gift Wrapping Station, a Fenced in Pet Park that is Pawsitively Perfect, a sparkling swimming pool with New Pool Furniture and a state of the art Dog Washing Station! Located in the heart of South County, Hunter’s Ridge is conveniently close to dining, entertainment, South County Mall, recreation, local transit, and parks that include jogging trails, walking paths, fishing & playgrounds. Hunter’s Ridge is located in the Mehlville School District, Blades Elementary, Bernard Middle and Oakville High School. We offer a variety of one and two bedroom floor plans, all equipped with full sized washer & dryer connections. We welcome you to come and take a look at your new apartment home!