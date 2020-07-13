All apartments in Oakville
Find more places like Hunter's Ridge Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakville, MO
/
Hunter's Ridge Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:39 PM

Hunter's Ridge Apartments

5625 Hunters Valley Ct · (314) 207-3009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oakville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5625 Hunters Valley Ct, Oakville, MO 63129
Oakville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5703L · Avail. Oct 9

$955

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 847 sqft

Unit 3701E · Avail. Sep 4

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

Unit 5633B · Avail. Sep 25

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hunter's Ridge Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog grooming area
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
package receiving
business center
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
Discover Hunter's Ridge- an enchanting community nestled in a quiet residential neighborhood. A beautiful secluded area, yet within minutes of major highways and hospitals.

Why You'll Love Us

At Hunter’s Ridge we offer our brand new Gift Wrapping Station, a Fenced in Pet Park that is Pawsitively Perfect, a sparkling swimming pool with New Pool Furniture and a state of the art Dog Washing Station! Located in the heart of South County, Hunter’s Ridge is conveniently close to dining, entertainment, South County Mall, recreation, local transit, and parks that include jogging trails, walking paths, fishing & playgrounds. Hunter’s Ridge is located in the Mehlville School District, Blades Elementary, Bernard Middle and Oakville High School. We offer a variety of one and two bedroom floor plans, all equipped with full sized washer & dryer connections. We welcome you to come and take a look at your new apartment home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee, $60 occupancy fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Storage Details: Storage closet with each unit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hunter's Ridge Apartments have any available units?
Hunter's Ridge Apartments has 4 units available starting at $955 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hunter's Ridge Apartments have?
Some of Hunter's Ridge Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hunter's Ridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Hunter's Ridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hunter's Ridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Hunter's Ridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Hunter's Ridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Hunter's Ridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Hunter's Ridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hunter's Ridge Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hunter's Ridge Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Hunter's Ridge Apartments has a pool.
Does Hunter's Ridge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Hunter's Ridge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Hunter's Ridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hunter's Ridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Hunter's Ridge Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hunter's Ridge Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Hunter's Ridge Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tuscany Village
2537 El Paulo Ct
Oakville, MO 63129
Southfield Apartments
5549 Southfield Drive
Oakville, MO 63129

Similar Pages

Oakville 1 BedroomsOakville 2 Bedrooms
Oakville Apartments with ParkingOakville Apartments with Pool
Oakville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MO
Hazelwood, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MOSpanish Lake, MORichmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOFarmington, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity