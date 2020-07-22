Apartment List
/
MO
/
north kansas city
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:36 PM

54 Studio Apartments for rent in North Kansas City, MO

Studio apartments could offer the best of North Kansas City living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 19 at 09:18 AM
Contact for Availability
North Kansas City
The Backyard Apartments at One North
1770 Diamond Parkway, North Kansas City, MO
Studio
$995
662 sqft
Community amenities tie into the name, The Backyard, by truly offering a backyard to entertain friends and family.
Results within 1 mile of North Kansas City
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
233 Units Available
River Market
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,240
569 sqft
Second and Delaware is a luxury, loft, apartment community that combines sustainability, simple sophistication, and long-lasting construction, bringing a new level of urban living to Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:26 PM
57 Units Available
Columbus Park Industrial
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,028
638 sqft
This downtown Kansas City community is minutes from the riverfront. Resort-style amenities available include a private outdoor space, bike lounge and coffee bar. Full coworking spaces. Energy-efficient appliances. Quartz countertops.
Results within 5 miles of North Kansas City
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
36 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Commerce Tower
911 Main St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$901
493 sqft
Near I-29 and I-70. Luxury apartments with lots of onsite amenities, including an indoor dog park, outdoor kitchen, and resort-style amenities. Spacious floor plans with large windows with a city view.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
146 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Flashcube
720 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$915
536 sqft
Located between the River Market and the Power & Light District and with the Streetcar stopping at it's front door, Flashcube is at the center of it all.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
$
107 Units Available
Crown Center
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,010
503 sqft
Located near Crown Center in Kansas City, our community focuses on luxury conveniences that accomodate our residents active lifestyles.
Verified

1 of 100

Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
25 Units Available
Hanover Place
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$675
421 sqft
Recent renovations give these pet-friendly studio and one-bedroom a unique ambiance. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplace, walk-in closets. Enjoy community garden, gym. Walk to public transit. Close to I-35, Midtown MarketPlace.
Verified

1 of 107

Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
18 Units Available
Broadway Gillham
Park Central
300 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$743
392 sqft
Completely renovated luxury apartments in historic district with state-of-the-art amenities. Enjoy granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, A/C, new carpet. Pet-friendly community with clubhouse, gym, pool, and elevator. Kansas City living close to local jazz and Southwestern barbecue.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
12 Units Available
Broadway Gillham
3435 Main
3435 Main St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$900
416 sqft
Modern apartment homes with floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances, plank wood flooring and quartz countertops. Nearby public transit provides quick commute to downtown Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
11 Units Available
Crossroads
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,120
420 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arterra KC in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
176 Units Available
Old Westport
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,139
478 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 10:32 PM
$
84 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$860
493 sqft
East 9 at Pickwick Plaza is downtown Kansas City's newest epic living space with 260 luxe apartment homes. Please Call for an appointment. After hour appointments are available, when scheduled in advanced.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 06:05 PM
$
21 Units Available
Beacon Hills
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$928
485 sqft
Located in Beacon Hill, one of Kansas City's most historically creative and desirable neighborhoods, Marcato provides an energy and emphasis within this vibrant community.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:08 PM
7 Units Available
Broadway Gillham
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$665
433 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
6 Units Available
Linden
The Heights Linden Square
601 NE 70th St, Gladstone, MO
Studio
$775
476 sqft
Close to Central Park. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and swimming pool. Units are equipped with the latest appliances and have granite countertops, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
60 Units Available
Hanover Place
Arc on Armour
211 West Armour Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$890
459 sqft
Kansas City apartments located in the heart of Midtown coming available in Summer of 2020.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
5 Units Available
Central Hyde Park
Six40
640 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$660
490 sqft
Renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Hyde Park neighborhood. Near Metro bus line with access to US-71 and I-35. Pet-friendly with elevator and parking. Updated kitchens, extra storage and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
4 Units Available
Hanover Place
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$692
336 sqft
Pet-friendly, newly remodeled studio and one-bedroom apartments are near city bus lines, easy access to major freeways and Historic Hyde Park. Recently remodeled with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, controlled entrance access and off-street parking.
Verified

1 of 200

Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
18 Units Available
Broadway Gillham
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$840
439 sqft
Historic building located near Downtown and the Plaza. Recently renovated apartments have granite countertops and fully-appointed kitchens. Amenities include a game room, community garden and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
6 Units Available
Central Hyde Park
Kenwood
615 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$709
330 sqft
Combining modern flair with historic charm, these apartments were renovated in 2014, restoring original details from 1922. Clean and airy, these modern spaces offer extra storage, as well as pet-friendly living.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
3 Units Available
Pendleton Heights
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$675
411 sqft
Maple Flats is ready to welcome you home! These newly renovated apartments feature granite counters, exposed brick, controlled building access and more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Broadway Gillham
Studio W - 3416 Wyandotte
3416 Wyandotte St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$635
435 sqft
Studio W has what you are looking for in a studio space. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors, updated fixtures and appliances, ceiling fan, new bathroom tile and new window coverings.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
26 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,274
725 sqft
Twenty-one-story luxury downtown community opening in summer 2018. Just north of the Sprint Center and Power & Light District. One- and two-bedroom floor plans, executive suites and penthouses. High-tech features and extensive amenities.
Verified

1 of 189

Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
31 Units Available
Central Hyde Park
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$900
657 sqft
The stunning exterior matches the recently renovated interior. Located near Hyde Park, as well as Route 71, this is a great location. Units offer all modern features, with community access to bike storage and laundry.
What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in North Kansas City, MO

Studio apartments could offer the best of North Kansas City living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in North Kansas City during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

Similar Pages

North Kansas City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNorth Kansas City 2 Bedroom ApartmentsNorth Kansas City 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsNorth Kansas City 3 Bedroom ApartmentsNorth Kansas City Accessible Apartments
North Kansas City Apartments with BalconiesNorth Kansas City Apartments with GaragesNorth Kansas City Apartments with GymsNorth Kansas City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Kansas City Apartments with Parking
North Kansas City Apartments with PoolsNorth Kansas City Apartments with Washer-DryersNorth Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Kansas City Pet Friendly ApartmentsNorth Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOParkville, MOSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City