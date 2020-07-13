/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
117 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Normandy, MO
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Normandy
4352 Walker Lane, D
4352 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Normandy
4344 Walker Lane, B
4344 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
600 sqft
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Normandy
4309 Walker Lane, B
4309 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Normandy
4317 Walker Lane, D
4317 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Normandy
4305 Walker Lane, C
4305 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Normandy
4335 Walker Lane, B
4335 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
Normandy
5523 Winchelsea Drive
5523 Winchelsea Drive, Normandy, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1272 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2072654 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
Results within 1 mile of Normandy
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Bel-Ridge
3938 Cranberry Ln RIV-076
3938 Cranberry Lane, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$825
825 sqft
3938 Cranberry ~ Spacious Home! - Our 3BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes off-street parking, large kitchen, large backyard, partially fenced yard, full basement, hardwood flooring and more! First month's rent plus security deposit required,
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hillsdale
6512 Leschen Ave RIV-120
6512 Leschen Avenue, Hillsdale, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$765
943 sqft
6512 Leschen ~ Lovely Hillsdale Home! - Available Now! Our 3BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes ample parking, new carpeting, eat-in kitchen, fully fenced yard, detached storage shed, basement and more! Please note, the home does not have
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Ferguson
1012 Forestwood Dr
1012 Forestwood Drive, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
1240 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 8/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1210 FSF, 3 bd, 1 ba SFH in Ferguson. All beds and full bath on one level.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Uplands Park
6510 Glenmore Ave.
6510 Glenmore Avenue, Uplands Park, MO
2 Bedrooms
$885
1638 sqft
Newley Renovated 2 Bedroom Brick Bungalow! - Come check out this wonderful spacious 2 bedroom with an upstairs bonus room today! Walking in you will find new flooring through out this home New appliances in your updated kitchen! You'll never want
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Ferguson
829 Marvin Ave RIV-124
829 Marvin Avenue, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$775
988 sqft
829 Marvin ~ One Month Rent Free! - Available To View! Spacious 3BD,1BA single family home with a full basement, off street parking, adjoining second and third bedroom perfect for siblings or convert into a master suite.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Ferguson
6158 Emerald Avenue
6158 Emerald Avenue, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$780
768 sqft
Updated 2 + Bedroom Home with Garage and Basement! - Welcome to this nicely updated 2 bedroom home! The home features mostly new flooring (no carpet!), beautiful counter tops in the kitchen, and upgraded bath.
Results within 5 miles of Normandy
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
4 Units Available
Ferguson
Canfield Green
2974 Coppercreek Rd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$540
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$640
780 sqft
Canfield Green offers large floorplans with an amazing on-site management and maintenance team. Our residents are our top priority.
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
23 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Metropolitan Flats
4535 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,625
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1214 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metropolitan Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
9 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Convent Gardens
4497 Pershing Ave, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$735
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
577 sqft
At Convent Gardens, we know that your home is more than just your apartment.
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
3 Units Available
University City
Fontainebleau Apartments
1001 North Mcknight Road, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
Your home is our priority at Fontainebleau and we know that home is more than just your apartment.
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
19 Units Available
Cheltenham
Lofts at the Highlands
1031 W Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,440
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1399 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1524 sqft
Welcome home to Lofts at the Highlands in St. Louis, MO. Offering a variety of layouts including one two and three bedroom apartment homes, Lofts at the Highlands is the perfect place to live, work and play.
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
13 Units Available
Clayton
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,423
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,678
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1025 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
127 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$530
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$755
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1172 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Park 44
4444 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$800
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,120
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1200 sqft
This community's apartments feature design cabinetry and wine racks. Heat and air conditioning included in rent. Residents have an on-site laundry facility and cookout area. Minutes from Highway 40 and Forest Park.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
West End Terrace
4466 Greenwich Ct, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$882
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$922
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1150 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. The Central West End is a diverse, eclectic St. Louis neighborhood with many great attractions including Forest Park, which is home to the top-rated St.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
University City
The Oaks on Bonhomme
8669 Old Towne Dr, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$870
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$997
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person tours by appointment. Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within University City.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Cheltenham
Encore at Forest Park
5700 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,289
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,439
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1160 sqft
Finally, an apartment building designed for the way you want to live, right in the center of St. Louis. Come check us out today!