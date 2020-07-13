Apartment List
/
MO
/
normandy
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:56 AM

162 Apartments for rent in Normandy, MO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Normandy apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Normandy
4352 Walker Lane, D
4352 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Normandy
4344 Walker Lane, B
4344 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
600 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Normandy
7760 Woodstock Rd - 9
7760 Woodstock Road, Normandy, MO
1 Bedroom
$600
800 sqft
Another great listing from Tynetta Bruce For fastest response, please TEXT your full name, the property you're interested in and email address to (314) 649-7105. This unit comes with appliances. Application fee $35/adult online at diligentteam.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Normandy
4309 Walker Lane, B
4309 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Normandy
4317 Walker Lane, D
4317 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Normandy
4305 Walker Lane, C
4305 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Normandy
4335 Walker Lane, B
4335 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
Normandy
5523 Winchelsea Drive
5523 Winchelsea Drive, Normandy, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1272 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2072654 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
Results within 1 mile of Normandy

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Bel-Ridge
3938 Cranberry Ln RIV-076
3938 Cranberry Lane, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$825
825 sqft
3938 Cranberry ~ Spacious Home! - Our 3BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes off-street parking, large kitchen, large backyard, partially fenced yard, full basement, hardwood flooring and more! First month's rent plus security deposit required,

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hillsdale
6512 Leschen Ave RIV-120
6512 Leschen Avenue, Hillsdale, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$765
943 sqft
6512 Leschen ~ Lovely Hillsdale Home! - Available Now! Our 3BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes ample parking, new carpeting, eat-in kitchen, fully fenced yard, detached storage shed, basement and more! Please note, the home does not have

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Ferguson
1012 Forestwood Dr
1012 Forestwood Drive, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
1240 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 8/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1210 FSF, 3 bd, 1 ba SFH in Ferguson. All beds and full bath on one level.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Bel-Ridge
4033 Cranberry
4033 Cranberry Lane, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$880
850 sqft
This home is not accepting Section 8.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Cool Valley
5150 Wallingford
5150 Wallingford Drive, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1118 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5150 Wallingford in Ferguson. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Ferguson
829 Marvin Ave RIV-124
829 Marvin Avenue, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$775
988 sqft
829 Marvin ~ One Month Rent Free! - Available To View! Spacious 3BD,1BA single family home with a full basement, off street parking, adjoining second and third bedroom perfect for siblings or convert into a master suite.

1 of 10

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Ferguson
6158 Emerald Avenue
6158 Emerald Avenue, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$780
768 sqft
Updated 2 + Bedroom Home with Garage and Basement! - Welcome to this nicely updated 2 bedroom home! The home features mostly new flooring (no carpet!), beautiful counter tops in the kitchen, and upgraded bath.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Ferguson
709 Pemberton
709 Pemberton Place, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1176 sqft
This home does not accept Section 8.
Results within 5 miles of Normandy
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
128 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$530
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$755
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1172 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Park 44
4444 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$800
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,120
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1200 sqft
This community's apartments feature design cabinetry and wine racks. Heat and air conditioning included in rent. Residents have an on-site laundry facility and cookout area. Minutes from Highway 40 and Forest Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
9 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
West End Terrace
4466 Greenwich Ct, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$882
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$922
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1150 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. The Central West End is a diverse, eclectic St. Louis neighborhood with many great attractions including Forest Park, which is home to the top-rated St.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
University City
The Oaks on Bonhomme
8669 Old Towne Dr, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$870
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$997
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person tours by appointment. Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within University City.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Hawthorne Apartments
4475 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$806
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$917
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
756 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. The Central West End is a diverse, eclectic St. Louis neighborhood committed to preserving a century-old history and maintaining a sense of privacy and sophistication.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
19 Units Available
Cheltenham
Lofts at the Highlands
1031 W Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,440
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1399 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1524 sqft
Welcome home to Lofts at the Highlands in St. Louis, MO. Offering a variety of layouts including one two and three bedroom apartment homes, Lofts at the Highlands is the perfect place to live, work and play.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
9 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Convent Gardens
4497 Pershing Ave, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$735
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
577 sqft
At Convent Gardens, we know that your home is more than just your apartment.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
23 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Metropolitan Flats
4535 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,625
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1214 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metropolitan Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Normandy, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Normandy apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Normandy 1 BedroomsNormandy 2 BedroomsNormandy 3 Bedrooms
Normandy Apartments with BalconyNormandy Apartments with GarageNormandy Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Normandy Apartments with ParkingNormandy Dog Friendly ApartmentsNormandy Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MO
Ballwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, IL
Ferguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOJennings, MOUnion, MOColumbia, ILLebanon, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy