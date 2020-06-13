Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

196 Apartments for rent in Normandy, MO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Normandy
1 Unit Available
4352 Walker Lane, D
4352 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Normandy
1 Unit Available
4335 Walker Lane, B
4335 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades
Results within 1 mile of Normandy

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Bel-Ridge
1 Unit Available
8519 Katherine Avenue
8519 Katharine Avenue, St. Louis County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
901 sqft
8519 Katherine Ave is in the Normandy area! Property is available to view NOW! This home has 901 sq.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
436 Thomas Ave RII-086
436 Thomas Ave, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
888 sqft
436 Thomas - Lovely Ferguson Home - 2BD/1BA with basement and enclosed patio! This spacious home offers a designated dining area, hardwood flooring, off-street parking, partially-fenced back yard, off-street parking, cul-de-sac street and more!

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Uplands Park
1 Unit Available
3619 Ridgedale Ave.
3619 Ridgedale Avenue, Uplands Park, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1926 sqft
Great large home in Uplands Park - Welcome home to this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a two car garage, sun porch, and back deck! This home has a partially finished basement with a half bath.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
6158 Emerald Avenue
6158 Emerald Avenue, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$780
768 sqft
Updated 2 + Bedroom Home with Garage and Basement! - Welcome to this nicely updated 2 bedroom home! The home features mostly new flooring (no carpet!), beautiful counter tops in the kitchen, and upgraded bath.
Results within 5 miles of Normandy
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
Central West End Historic District
12 Units Available
Citizen Park
4643 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,610
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1303 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Citizen Park in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
Cheltenham
26 Units Available
Lofts at the Highlands
1031 W Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1399 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1524 sqft
Welcome home to Lofts at the Highlands in St. Louis, MO. Offering a variety of layouts including one two and three bedroom apartment homes, Lofts at the Highlands is the perfect place to live, work and play.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
Clayton
16 Units Available
Ceylon
25 North Central Avenue, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,425
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1134 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ceylon in Clayton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Central West End Historic District
20 Units Available
Metropolitan Flats
4535 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,625
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1183 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metropolitan Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:49am
$
Clayton
22 Units Available
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,300
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1025 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central West End Historic District
139 Units Available
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$530
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$755
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1172 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cheltenham
22 Units Available
Encore at Forest Park
5700 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,327
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1160 sqft
Finally, an apartment building designed for the way you want to live, right in the center of St. Louis. Come check us out today!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cheltenham
21 Units Available
Cortona at Forest Park
5800 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,263
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,201
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1113 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Cortona staff.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
6 Units Available
Koeneman Place Apartments
2651 Eltarose Drive, St. Louis County, MO
1 Bedroom
$595
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
887 sqft
Koeneman Place Apartments is located right next to beautiful Koeneman Park and within walking distance of Buzz Westfall shopping center, a grocery store, and a bus stop, yet is nestled into a quiet corner of North County with little traffic and lots
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
Richmond Heights
26 Units Available
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,985
1513 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
DeBaliviere Place
41 Units Available
Tribeca Apartments
5510 Pershing Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,299
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
849 sqft
Experience a vibrant, one-of-a-kind lifestyle at Tribeca.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Sugar Pines
11011 Sugar Pines Ct, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$710
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
947 sqft
Conveniently located near Lindenwood University North Country Campus. Each unit offers breakfast bar and pantry, central heating, A/C, fireplace, washer/dryer connections and large kitchen. On-site amenities include business center and fitness center.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Nico Terrace
2155 Hecht Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$520
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
783 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is waived for the month of April. Go on line and apply NOW!*** Experience St.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central West End Historic District
6 Units Available
Park 44
4444 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$820
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's apartments feature design cabinetry and wine racks. Heat and air conditioning included in rent. Residents have an on-site laundry facility and cookout area. Minutes from Highway 40 and Forest Park.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Central West End Historic District
12 Units Available
West End Terrace
4466 Greenwich Ct, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$997
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$978
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1150 sqft
The Central West End is a diverse, eclectic St. Louis neighborhood with many great attractions including Forest Park, which is home to the top-rated St. Louis Zoo and The Muny outdoor theatre, among many other amazing amenities.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University City
8 Units Available
The Oaks on Bonhomme
8669 Old Towne Dr, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$863
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within University City.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Pear Tree
4616 Country Ln, St. Ann, MO
Studio
$626
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$721
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
927 sqft
North St. Louis County provides a high quality of life for its residents. With thriving neighborhoods and the best in convenience, service, and entertainment, North St. Louis County has it all.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
University City
6 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
8650 Kingsbridge Ln, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$779
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,181
1015 sqft
A serene community just minutes from local entertainment. Apartments feature energy-efficient appliances, modern kitchens and open, spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, pool and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Normandy, MO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Normandy renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

