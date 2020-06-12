/
202 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Normandy, MO
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
114 Paul Ave RVA-063
114 Paul Ave, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$775
875 sqft
114 Paul Ave ~ Spacious Ferguson Home! - You'll enjoy our cozy 3BD/1BA, hardwood flooring, off-street parking, shed, partially fenced back yard, near the interstates, shopping, school districts and more.
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
6512 Leschen Ave RIV-120
6512 Leschen Avenue, Hillsdale, MO
3 Bedrooms
$765
943 sqft
6512 Leschen ~ Lovely Hillsdale Home! - Available Now! Our 3BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes ample parking, new carpeting, eat-in kitchen, fully fenced yard, detached storage shed, basement and more! Please note, the home does not have
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
1041 Wylin Ct
1041 Wylin Court, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1210 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1210 FSF, 3 bd, 1 ba SFH in Ferguson. All beds and full bath on one level.
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
829 Marvin Ave RIV-124
829 Marvin Avenue, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$775
988 sqft
829 Marvin ~ One Month Rent Free! - Available To View! Spacious 3BD,1BA single family home with a full basement, off street parking, adjoining second and third bedroom perfect for siblings or convert into a master suite.
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
709 Pemberton
709 Pemberton Place, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1176 sqft
OPEN HOUSE!!!!!! 12/15/2019 10-11AM
DeBaliviere Place
41 Units Available
Tribeca Apartments
5510 Pershing Avenue, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,581
1119 sqft
Experience a vibrant, one-of-a-kind lifestyle at Tribeca.
Central West End Historic District
139 Units Available
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
2284 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
University City
6 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
8650 Kingsbridge Ln, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,181
1015 sqft
A serene community just minutes from local entertainment. Apartments feature energy-efficient appliances, modern kitchens and open, spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, pool and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Clayton
24 Units Available
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$3,912
1366 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Cheltenham
26 Units Available
Lofts at the Highlands
1031 W Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1524 sqft
Welcome home to Lofts at the Highlands in St. Louis, MO. Offering a variety of layouts including one two and three bedroom apartment homes, Lofts at the Highlands is the perfect place to live, work and play.
Cheltenham
23 Units Available
Encore at Forest Park
5700 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,806
1600 sqft
Finally, an apartment building designed for the way you want to live, right in the center of St. Louis. Come check us out today!
University City
10 Units Available
The District Apartment Homes
633 N McKnight Rd, University City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1040 sqft
A comfortable community designed for people with active lifestyles, these units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The units feature full-size appliances, dishwashers and extra storage. The community offers an on-site business center.
Central West End Historic District
12 Units Available
Piazza on West Pine
3939 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1399 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Wydown Skinker
50 Units Available
Dorchester
665 S Skinker Blvd, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1561 sqft
Excellent apartments across the street from Forest Park, steps from the Saint Louis Zoo and Saint Louis Art Museum. Newly remodeled kitchens and baths along with private balconies, all in the city's best location.
Central West End Historic District
8 Units Available
Melrose Apartments
4065 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1400 sqft
Units have bathtub, extra storage, laundry, patio or balcony, and microwave. Community allows cats and dogs, and it offers parking. Located in the heart of downtown off of North Sarah Street.
Olivette
Contact for Availability
Eden Rock Apartments
9472 Olive St. Apt B, Olivette, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1020 sqft
Located in the heart of St. Louis County in the AAA rated Ladue School District, Eden Rock is a hidden treasure in Olivette. Just minutes from Stacy Park. Close to Monsanto, Danforth Science Center, Mercy Hospital and Barnes West County Hospital.
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge
1457 Stonebury Ct, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1452 sqft
Welcome to Stonebridge Townhomes, an affordable community located in Florissant Missouri offering 1 and 3 bedroom townhomes.
Central West End Historic District
48 Units Available
Parc Frontenac
40 N Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$4,695
2300 sqft
Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Community offers gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Near Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis College of Pharmacy and I-64.
Central West End Historic District
61 Units Available
Montclair on the Park
18 S Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,561
958 sqft
Convenient to Washington University Medical Center and St. Louis Children's Hospital. Contemporary apartments with wall-to-wall carpets and extra storage. Community offers a rooftop sundeck with Forest Park views. Off-street and garage parking available.
Central West End Historic District
4 Units Available
Vandy House
3902 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1180 sqft
Recently updated, air-conditioned apartments boast hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Dogs and cats allowed. Laundry center on site. Lots of restaurants lining Lindell Boulevard. Across the street from Saint Louis University.
Richmond Heights
26 Units Available
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
3 Bedrooms
$4,985
1513 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.
Paddock Hills
1 Unit Available
2350 North Waterford Drive
2350 North Waterford Drive, Florissant, MO
Say hello to your new home! This beautiful home located in Florissant is priced to rent and won't last long! This 958 sq. ft. home has 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Woodson Terrace
1 Unit Available
4400 Gorden Ave
4400 Gordon Avenue, Woodson Terrace, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
$1,100
University City
1 Unit Available
7204 Forsyth Blvd
7204 Forsyth Boulevard, University City, MO
Available 06/15/20 Spacious, beautiful home, walk to Wash U - Property Id: 295697 This gracious home is a quick walk from Wash U and downtown Clayton.