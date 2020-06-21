All apartments in Nixa
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

740 E. Gallup Hill Rd

740 Gallup Hill Road · (417) 830-6020
Location

740 Gallup Hill Road, Nixa, MO 65714

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 740 E. Gallup Hill Rd · Avail. Jul 1

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1656 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
740 E. Gallup Hill Rd Available 07/01/20 Stunning 3 Bedroom Home in Nixa Subdivision - This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is available now! This one will go fast! The home features a very spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher are all included! The home has a split bedroom floor plan. Master bedroom is huge with a large walk-in closet with built in storage, and the bathroom has a jetted tub, walk-in shower, and separate his-and-hers vanities. Fresh paint! Newer carpet! The backyard is privacy fenced and features a covered wooden deck. Washer and dryer are included as well! Pets Negotiable.

Century/Summit Elementary School
Nixa Middle School
Nixa High School

(RLNE4715079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 E. Gallup Hill Rd have any available units?
740 E. Gallup Hill Rd has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 740 E. Gallup Hill Rd have?
Some of 740 E. Gallup Hill Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 E. Gallup Hill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
740 E. Gallup Hill Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 E. Gallup Hill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 740 E. Gallup Hill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 740 E. Gallup Hill Rd offer parking?
No, 740 E. Gallup Hill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 740 E. Gallup Hill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 740 E. Gallup Hill Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 E. Gallup Hill Rd have a pool?
No, 740 E. Gallup Hill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 740 E. Gallup Hill Rd have accessible units?
No, 740 E. Gallup Hill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 740 E. Gallup Hill Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 740 E. Gallup Hill Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 740 E. Gallup Hill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 740 E. Gallup Hill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
