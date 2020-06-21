Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

740 E. Gallup Hill Rd Available 07/01/20 Stunning 3 Bedroom Home in Nixa Subdivision - This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is available now! This one will go fast! The home features a very spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher are all included! The home has a split bedroom floor plan. Master bedroom is huge with a large walk-in closet with built in storage, and the bathroom has a jetted tub, walk-in shower, and separate his-and-hers vanities. Fresh paint! Newer carpet! The backyard is privacy fenced and features a covered wooden deck. Washer and dryer are included as well! Pets Negotiable.



Century/Summit Elementary School

Nixa Middle School

Nixa High School



