Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Very close to Matthews Elementary! Open Floorplan! Huge yard with mature trees and privacy fence. More photos coming soon. Please see detailed description below.

Immaculate! Matthews Elementary School just around the corner!

Large living room with brand new luxury wood vinyl plank flooring, vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. The kitchen has custom maple cabinets, tile floors, pantry and lots of natural light. Master bedroom has tray ceilings and walk-in closet. Large master bath with double sinks & tile floors.

Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered front porch!

Privacy fenced backyard with a large storage shed. 2 car garage.

Pre-leasing for mid-June. Credit and Background check required.

View walk through video here:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OhJknMoWDxo&feature=youtu.be