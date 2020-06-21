All apartments in Manchester
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:19 AM

1027 Dauphine

1027 Dauphine Lane · (314) 302-7177
Location

1027 Dauphine Lane, Manchester, MO 63011

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1152 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
More photos coming soon!! Dynamite house, clean and bright with stainless appliances in the white kitchen that walks out to new deck and overlooks gorgeous fully fenced yard! Recreation room in lower level with built in bookshelves, second full bath, and ceramic tile flooring walks out to patio and stunning private back yard. Newer windows, HVAC, front door, siding, driveway, & roof offers great efficiency to keep monthly utility expenses down. House also offers new electrical panel and dual hot water heaters. Master suite has 1/2 bath on main level, along with two additional bedrooms and full hall bath. Great location, great schools, and a park within walking distance. This is a great place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1027 Dauphine have any available units?
1027 Dauphine has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1027 Dauphine have?
Some of 1027 Dauphine's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1027 Dauphine currently offering any rent specials?
1027 Dauphine isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1027 Dauphine pet-friendly?
No, 1027 Dauphine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manchester.
Does 1027 Dauphine offer parking?
Yes, 1027 Dauphine does offer parking.
Does 1027 Dauphine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1027 Dauphine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1027 Dauphine have a pool?
No, 1027 Dauphine does not have a pool.
Does 1027 Dauphine have accessible units?
No, 1027 Dauphine does not have accessible units.
Does 1027 Dauphine have units with dishwashers?
No, 1027 Dauphine does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1027 Dauphine have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1027 Dauphine has units with air conditioning.
