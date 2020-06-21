1027 Dauphine

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

More photos coming soon!! Dynamite house, clean and bright with stainless appliances in the white kitchen that walks out to new deck and overlooks gorgeous fully fenced yard! Recreation room in lower level with built in bookshelves, second full bath, and ceramic tile flooring walks out to patio and stunning private back yard. Newer windows, HVAC, front door, siding, driveway, & roof offers great efficiency to keep monthly utility expenses down. House also offers new electrical panel and dual hot water heaters. Master suite has 1/2 bath on main level, along with two additional bedrooms and full hall bath. Great location, great schools, and a park within walking distance. This is a great place to call home!