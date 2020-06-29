All apartments in Lake St. Louis
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4121 Welsh Dr

4121 Welsh Drive · (636) 385-3142
Location

4121 Welsh Drive, Lake St. Louis, MO 63367
Lake Saint Louis

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $995 · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WE'LL HELP YOU BUY YOUR OWN CONDO! - Property Id: 311817

THIS IS NOT YOUR TYPICAL RENTAL.
When the banks say no, we can say YES.
If you are just looking to rent, this home is not for you.

It is being o?ered as a Lease Purchase/Owner Financing which is perfect for someone that wants to buy a home but cannot yet qualify for a traditional mortgage for whatever reason. Bad credit is OK and down payment assistance is available. All our homes are ?gured on a 30 year mortgages at an interest rate of 6-10%.

DOWN PAYMENT ASSISTANCE: We accept borrowed funds for closing. You may also be eligible to withdraw from your pension (or your 401K plan). If you only have part of the required down payment, we may accept the di?erence in additional monthly payments. 100% of your down payment comes o? the purchase price and secures your exclusive right to buy the home.

STARTING POINT REAL ESTATE makes becoming a homeowner SIMPLE.

Purchase Price: $125,000
Down Payment 5% ($6,000)
Monthly payment $995
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4121-welsh-dr-lake-saint-louis-mo/311817
Property Id 311817

(RLNE5953859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4121 Welsh Dr have any available units?
4121 Welsh Dr has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4121 Welsh Dr have?
Some of 4121 Welsh Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4121 Welsh Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4121 Welsh Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4121 Welsh Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4121 Welsh Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4121 Welsh Dr offer parking?
No, 4121 Welsh Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4121 Welsh Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4121 Welsh Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4121 Welsh Dr have a pool?
No, 4121 Welsh Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4121 Welsh Dr have accessible units?
No, 4121 Welsh Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4121 Welsh Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4121 Welsh Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4121 Welsh Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4121 Welsh Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
