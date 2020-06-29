Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly carpet range oven refrigerator

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WE'LL HELP YOU BUY YOUR OWN CONDO! - Property Id: 311817



THIS IS NOT YOUR TYPICAL RENTAL.

When the banks say no, we can say YES.

If you are just looking to rent, this home is not for you.



It is being o?ered as a Lease Purchase/Owner Financing which is perfect for someone that wants to buy a home but cannot yet qualify for a traditional mortgage for whatever reason. Bad credit is OK and down payment assistance is available. All our homes are ?gured on a 30 year mortgages at an interest rate of 6-10%.



DOWN PAYMENT ASSISTANCE: We accept borrowed funds for closing. You may also be eligible to withdraw from your pension (or your 401K plan). If you only have part of the required down payment, we may accept the di?erence in additional monthly payments. 100% of your down payment comes o? the purchase price and secures your exclusive right to buy the home.



STARTING POINT REAL ESTATE makes becoming a homeowner SIMPLE.



Purchase Price: $125,000

Down Payment 5% ($6,000)

Monthly payment $995

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4121-welsh-dr-lake-saint-louis-mo/311817

(RLNE5953859)