714 Deerbrook Circle - E

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher cats allowed parking pool air conditioning

Great apartment complex only 2 miles from Whiteman Air Force Base. This is a huge 2-bedroom apartment. We currently have one vacancy. Don't miss out on this great apartment.



Apartments feature huge bedrooms that are approximately 13x11 feet. The living room is also huge at approximately 16x13 feet. The large eat-in-kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, and dish washer. You will not be disappointed when you see the size of this apartment. To see the apartments go to this link https://youtu.be/X9W7eOdKb6c or search "Uptegrove Apartments 714 Deerbrook" on YouTube.



Upstairs and downstairs apartments available. These apartments are quiet. With concrete insulation between floors, you will not find an apartment in town that is quieter. The bedrooms also do not share any adjoining walls so the apartments are very quiet.



If you are in the military, ask about our military specials.



Every apartment has 2 parking spaces. There is also an in-ground pool that is open during summer months. There is a huge laundromat on site for your convenience.



Apartments are across the street from the beautiful Knob Noster State Park.



Cats are allowed with a deposit of $300. There is an additional monthly pet fee of $10 a month. Water is only $25 a month.



In order to keep a quiet environment for your neighbors, dogs are not allowed.



Social events are available if you are looking to make friends in a new town.



We take pride in our apartments and strive to take care of our tenants. Storage rental units are also available.

