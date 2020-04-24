All apartments in Knob Noster
Find more places like 714 Deerbrook Circle - E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Knob Noster, MO
/
714 Deerbrook Circle - E
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:39 AM

714 Deerbrook Circle - E

714 Deerbrook Cir · (660) 563-3518
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

714 Deerbrook Cir, Knob Noster, MO 65336

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Great apartment complex only 2 miles from Whiteman Air Force Base. This is a huge 2-bedroom apartment. We currently have one vacancy. Don't miss out on this great apartment.

Apartments feature huge bedrooms that are approximately 13x11 feet. The living room is also huge at approximately 16x13 feet. The large eat-in-kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, and dish washer. You will not be disappointed when you see the size of this apartment. To see the apartments go to this link https://youtu.be/X9W7eOdKb6c or search "Uptegrove Apartments 714 Deerbrook" on YouTube.

Upstairs and downstairs apartments available. These apartments are quiet. With concrete insulation between floors, you will not find an apartment in town that is quieter. The bedrooms also do not share any adjoining walls so the apartments are very quiet.

If you are in the military, ask about our military specials.

Every apartment has 2 parking spaces. There is also an in-ground pool that is open during summer months. There is a huge laundromat on site for your convenience.

Apartments are across the street from the beautiful Knob Noster State Park.

Cats are allowed with a deposit of $300. There is an additional monthly pet fee of $10 a month. Water is only $25 a month.

In order to keep a quiet environment for your neighbors, dogs are not allowed.

Social events are available if you are looking to make friends in a new town.

We take pride in our apartments and strive to take care of our tenants. Storage rental units are also available.
Apartment complex consists of 8-plexes. There is also an in ground pool, storage units, and a laundromat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 Deerbrook Circle - E have any available units?
714 Deerbrook Circle - E has a unit available for $575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 714 Deerbrook Circle - E have?
Some of 714 Deerbrook Circle - E's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 Deerbrook Circle - E currently offering any rent specials?
714 Deerbrook Circle - E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 Deerbrook Circle - E pet-friendly?
Yes, 714 Deerbrook Circle - E is pet friendly.
Does 714 Deerbrook Circle - E offer parking?
Yes, 714 Deerbrook Circle - E does offer parking.
Does 714 Deerbrook Circle - E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 714 Deerbrook Circle - E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 Deerbrook Circle - E have a pool?
Yes, 714 Deerbrook Circle - E has a pool.
Does 714 Deerbrook Circle - E have accessible units?
No, 714 Deerbrook Circle - E does not have accessible units.
Does 714 Deerbrook Circle - E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 714 Deerbrook Circle - E has units with dishwashers.
Does 714 Deerbrook Circle - E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 714 Deerbrook Circle - E has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 714 Deerbrook Circle - E?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOBlue Springs, MO
Pleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MO
Warrensburg, MOSedalia, MO
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity