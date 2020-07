Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

605 Westside Available 08/01/20 Cute 3bed/1bath House with Fenced Back Yard - Cute 3 bed home with 1 car garage. Large fenced in back yard with covered back patio. Comes with refrigerator, stove and W/D hook ups. DOGS OK WITH APPROVAL AND A $350 DEPOSIT. CATS OK WITH AN ADDITIONAL $150.00 DEPOSIT. NO SMOKING.



(RLNE5143845)