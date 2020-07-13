271 Apartments for rent in Kirkwood, MO with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 88

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
9 Units Available
Station
141 E Madison Ave, Kirkwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,358
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters just steps from the Kirkwood Train Station. Community features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, and parking. Units offer patio or balcony, extra storage, garbage disposal, and laundry.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
822 South Ballas Road
822 South Ballas Road, Kirkwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1174 sqft
Adorable ranch in Kirkwood schools! Hardwood floors throughout most of the main level, fenced in yard, partially finished basement - this one is move in ready! You'll love the open living room and dining room, which flow nicely into the kitchen

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
110 Woodridge
110 Woodridge Road, Kirkwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1508 sqft
AMAZING Kirkwood neighborhood, rarely rented - 3 bedroom ranch with an open floor plan, situated on a large corner lot with extensive landscaping and mature trees located near the corner of Lindbergh and Manchester - LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED!! Easy

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
200 South Kirkwood
200 South Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1143 sqft
COSMOPOLITAN LIVING in DOWNTOWN KIRKWOOD. STUNNING 1+ bedroom, 1 ½ bath Station Plaza loft with SOARING 20 foot ceilings.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
111 North Taylor Avenue
111 North Taylor Avenue, Kirkwood, MO
Studio
$1,600
6558 sqft
Check out this wonderful office space in Downtown Kirkwood! Property is within walking distant to the Farmers Market, Library, Shops, Restaurants, and so much more! This would be the perfect office space for an attorney, CPA, or other professional.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1307 North Geyer Road
1307 North Geyer Road, Kirkwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1056 sqft
Not your typical rental! This house is beautiful and has been lovingly maintained by its owner.
Results within 1 mile of Kirkwood

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
224 Monica Dr
224 Monica Drive, Sunset Hills, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Recently renovated 2 bedroom home located in Lindbergh school district. Fenced backyard, Pet Friendly! Excellent highway access. Call, text, or email Andrea at #314-974-8144 or alanzafame78@gmail.com to schedule a showing. (RLNE5861703)

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
Warson Woods
1480 Forest View Dr
1480 Forest View Dr, Warson Woods, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2729 sqft
Available for lease 8/1/20 through 3/31/21. Please drive by and view virtual tour before scheduling a viewing. Approved Application preferred prior to viewing. Stunning 1.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
132 Deane
132 Deane Court, Sunset Hills, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
1075 sqft
Great location to rent. Small and affordable 2 bedroom home. Don't need much space, this is the place! Pets ok with additional deposit, half non-refundable

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
12617 Rott Road
12617 Rott Road, Sunset Hills, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
4355 sqft
A rare opportunity to lease this unique custom designed and built modern mansion - one of the jewels of Sunset Hills! The estate boasts the best finishes and extensive woodwork over 4 huge bedrooms and 4.5 baths.
Results within 5 miles of Kirkwood
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
17 Units Available
Rock Hill
Stanford Place Apartments
9305 Manchester Rd, Rock Hill, MO
Studio
$667
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$871
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
1241 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Rock Hill, Mo is a suburb of St. Louis County, home to thriving businesses on Manchester Road, top-rated public and private schools, and Stanford Place Apartments. Our neighborhood-like welcomes you right in.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
12 Units Available
Prospect Creek
414 Point Return Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$761
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$877
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,152
1147 sqft
Located in a quiet, comfortable community, this complex is right near an array of restaurants as well as West County Mall, Chesterfield outlets and more. These loft-style units include private patios/balconies and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Reflection Cove
13992 Reflection Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$970
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1143 sqft
Reflection Cove luxury apartments were recently renovated and come with all the modern conveniences, such as hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and dishwashers. Community has putting greens, media room, pool, sauna, dog parks, and business center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
20 Units Available
Downtown Creve Coeur
Kings Landing
618 N New Ballas Rd, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$995
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,665
1740 sqft
Homes with full-size washers, 9-foot ceilings, and linen closets. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a coffee bar, and a courtyard. Minutes away from local dining and shopping area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Country Lane Woods
Waterford West
1040 Huntington Hill Dr, Manchester, MO
1 Bedroom
$831
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$856
896 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
2 Units Available
Vanguard Heights
10362 Old Olive Street Rd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,204
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vanguard Heights in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
$
12 Units Available
Clayton
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,423
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,678
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1025 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
9 Units Available
Country Lane Woods
Waterford Manors
724 Overlook Circle Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$806
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$928
905 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County. Near West County Mall, Castlewood State Park, and several entertainment venues is Waterford Manors Apartments.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
4 Units Available
Concord
Southpointe
9950 Pointe South Dr, Concord, MO
1 Bedroom
$756
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$906
841 sqft
Comfortable apartments with air conditioning and ceiling fans. Fully equipped kitchens have dishwashers and garbage disposal. The onsite fitness center includes free weights. Located near Southfield Center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
7 Units Available
Greenmar
1054 Green Mountain Ct, Fenton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$804
780 sqft
Greenmar Apartments in Fenton, MO are conveniently located near the Interstate. Units include dishwashers. A pool and picnic area are onsite for all your outdoor relaxation needs.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
25 Units Available
Richmond Heights
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
Studio
$1,254
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1095 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
25 Units Available
Villages of Twin Oaks
1300 Big Bend Road, Twin Oaks, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,216
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Olivette
Eden Rock Apartments
9472 Olive St. Apt B, Olivette, MO
1 Bedroom
$760
541 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1020 sqft
Located in the heart of St. Louis County in the AAA rated Ladue School District, Eden Rock is a hidden treasure in Olivette. Just minutes from Stacy Park. Close to Monsanto, Danforth Science Center, Mercy Hospital and Barnes West County Hospital.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
3 Units Available
Park Commons
600 Park Commons Ct, Valley Park, MO
1 Bedroom
$965
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1043 sqft
Conveniently located complex in the suburbs of St. Louis, close to the I-44, Simpson Park and the Museum of Transportation. Amenities include a cyber cafe, swimming pool and cabana.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Kirkwood, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kirkwood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

