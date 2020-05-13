Amenities

7317 Harney Ave is a house in Jennings, MO 63136. This 936 square foot house sits on a 7,440 square foot lot and features 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1955 Nearby schools include Woodland Elementary School, Fairview Intermediate School and Fairview Primary School. The closest grocery stores are Mally Supermarket, Aldi and Schnucks. Nearby restaurants include Charlie Chicken, Roper's Ribs and Chop Suey. This address can also be written as 7317 Harney Avenue, Jennings, Missouri 63136.