Jennings, MO
7317 Harney Ave
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:26 AM

7317 Harney Ave

7317 Harney Avenue · (314) 942-8497
Location

7317 Harney Avenue, Jennings, MO 63136
Jennings

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$945

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

7317 Harney Ave is a house in Jennings, MO 63136. This 936 square foot house sits on a 7,440 square foot lot and features 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1955 Nearby schools include Woodland Elementary School, Fairview Intermediate School and Fairview Primary School. The closest grocery stores are Mally Supermarket, Aldi and Schnucks. Nearby restaurants include Charlie Chicken, Roper's Ribs and Chop Suey. This address can also be written as 7317 Harney Avenue, Jennings, Missouri 63136.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7317 Harney Ave have any available units?
7317 Harney Ave has a unit available for $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7317 Harney Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7317 Harney Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7317 Harney Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7317 Harney Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jennings.
Does 7317 Harney Ave offer parking?
No, 7317 Harney Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7317 Harney Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7317 Harney Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7317 Harney Ave have a pool?
No, 7317 Harney Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7317 Harney Ave have accessible units?
No, 7317 Harney Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7317 Harney Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7317 Harney Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7317 Harney Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7317 Harney Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
