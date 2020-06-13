Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

218 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hazelwood, MO

Finding an apartment in Hazelwood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13
4 Units Available
Hazelwood Forest
240 Chapel Ridge Dr, Hazelwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$669
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
915 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6716 Howdershell Rd.
6716 Howdershell Road, Hazelwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$975
1008 sqft
Three Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Home with Fenced Yard - A roomy three bedroom home with 2 bathrooms, a partly finished basement with a fun rec room area, a fenced yard and carport. There's a park nearby and easy access to Hwy 270.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
617 Lynn Haven Lane
617 Lynn Haven Lane, Hazelwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$975
888 sqft
Say hello to your new home! This beautiful home located in Hazelwood is priced to rent and won't last long! This 958 sq. ft. home has 3 spacious bedrooms and 1 bathroom.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6711 Cherryvale Drive
6711 Cherryvale Drive, Hazelwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1395 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Beautiful, 3 Bed 1.5 Bath, newly renovated home. Updated kitchen and new LVT flooring throughout. Large backyard.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
712 Undercliff Drive
712 Undercliffe Drive, Hazelwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1008 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1656 Carey Ct
1656 Carey Court, Hazelwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1380 sqft
COMING SOON! Wonderful 3 bed, 2.5 bath, and 1380 sq ft home in Hazelwood! Featuring harwood floors and fresh paint. Large fenced yard with patio for the plant and flower enthusiast.
Results within 1 mile of Hazelwood
Last updated June 13
6 Units Available
River Chase
2280 Keeven Ln, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$640
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose from a selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a variety of two-bedroom townhomes. Amenities include air conditioning, carpeting, patios/balconies and more.
Last updated June 13
Berkeley
10 Units Available
The Mint Townhomes
6698 Amora Ave, Berkeley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
After driving home from a long day of work, you want to come home to a comfortable, relaxing home. Youll find that perfect home here at Windsor Townhomes. With our convenient location, you wont have to travel far to get home.

Last updated June 13
Duchesne Hills
1 Unit Available
140 St. Regis Ln.
140 Saint Regis Lane, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1293 sqft
140 St. Regis Ln. Available 06/26/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom 1.

Last updated June 13
Berkeley
1 Unit Available
8319 Pepperidge
8319 Pepperidge Drive, Berkeley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1288 sqft
Spacious, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Newly Renovated Home for Rent! - Welcome to this beautifully renovated, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, spacious home.

Last updated June 13
Berkeley
1 Unit Available
6636 Torlina Dr IV-172
6636 Torlina Drive, Berkeley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$765
720 sqft
6636 Torlina ~ Lovely Berkeley Home! - You'll enjoy our cozy 2BD/1BA, perfect for a small family or a single resident in need of a extra space.

Last updated June 13
Berkeley
1 Unit Available
8301 Whitewater Dr
8301 Whitewater Drive, Berkeley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1110 sqft
8301 Whitewater Dr is a house in Berkeley, MO 63134. This 1,116 square foot house sits on a 8,141 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1951 .

Last updated June 13
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
32 Robert Avenue
32 Robert Avenue, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1186 sqft
Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1745 Keeven Lane
1745 Keeven Lane, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
982 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
660 Materdie Ln. #204
660 Materdei Lane, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$835
1044 sqft
660 Materdie Ln.

Last updated May 2
1 Unit Available
185 Eldorado Dr
185 Eldorado Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Highlights: - 3 Beds, 1 Bath, 988 Square Ft, has basement - Fridge, Washer, Dryer included - Large fenced backyard plus a Shed - Very good school district (Lawson Elementary, Northwest Middle, Hazelwood - West High) - Close to all services + walking
Results within 5 miles of Hazelwood
Last updated June 13
12 Units Available
Cedar Trace
2000 McKelvey Hill Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$750
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1987 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans with private balconies or patios. Central heat and air ensure year-round comfort. There are several on-site laundry facilities. Quick access to Interstate 270.
Last updated June 13
5 Units Available
Nico Terrace
2155 Hecht Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$520
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
783 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is waived for the month of April. Go on line and apply NOW!*** Experience St.
Last updated June 13
19 Units Available
Promenade at New Town
3301 Domain St, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$935
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1058 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Promenade at New Town staff.
Last updated June 13
15 Units Available
Residences At Streets Of St Charles
1650 Beale St, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$940
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1168 sqft
Situated in the Streets of Charles development. Apartment amenities include wood-finish plank floors and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Select homes boast Missouri River views. Community features an infinity pool, gym and complimentary garage parking.
Last updated June 13
5 Units Available
Pear Tree
4616 Country Ln, St. Ann, MO
Studio
$626
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$721
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$946
927 sqft
North St. Louis County provides a high quality of life for its residents. With thriving neighborhoods and the best in convenience, service, and entertainment, North St. Louis County has it all.
Last updated June 13
7 Units Available
Sugar Pines
11011 Sugar Pines Ct, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$710
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
947 sqft
Conveniently located near Lindenwood University North Country Campus. Each unit offers breakfast bar and pantry, central heating, A/C, fireplace, washer/dryer connections and large kitchen. On-site amenities include business center and fitness center.
Last updated June 13
Ferguson
4 Units Available
Canfield Green
2974 Coppercreek Rd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$540
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$640
780 sqft
Canfield Green offers large floorplans with an amazing on-site management and maintenance team. Our residents are our top priority.
Last updated June 13
2 Units Available
Imperial Gardens Apartments
3630 Imperial Gardens Dr, St. Ann, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
780 sqft
Welcome to Imperial Gardens Apartments! Located within the idyllic city of St Ann, Imperial Gardens offers small-town charm in the heart of the big city.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Hazelwood, MO

Finding an apartment in Hazelwood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

