/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 AM
111 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Ferguson, MO
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Ferguson
The Knolls Townhomes
3606 Pershall Rd, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Various two- and three-bedroom apartments complete with walk-closets, central heat and air conditioning, vertical blinds, dishwashers, private patios and balconies, and more. Community amenities include carports, a swimming pool and access to major highways.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Ferguson
1012 Forestwood Dr
1012 Forestwood Drive, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
1240 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 8/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1210 FSF, 3 bd, 1 ba SFH in Ferguson. All beds and full bath on one level.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
Ferguson
550 N Elizabeth Ave
550 North Elizabeth Avenue, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$975
955 sqft
COMING SOON! Stunning 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom home in Ferguson! Featuring a huge finished basement and an attached garage with a total livable area of 955sqft. The living room features a brick-surrounded fireplace.
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Ferguson
829 Marvin Ave RIV-124
829 Marvin Avenue, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$775
988 sqft
829 Marvin ~ One Month Rent Free! - Available To View! Spacious 3BD,1BA single family home with a full basement, off street parking, adjoining second and third bedroom perfect for siblings or convert into a master suite.
1 of 10
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Ferguson
6158 Emerald Avenue
6158 Emerald Avenue, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$780
768 sqft
Updated 2 + Bedroom Home with Garage and Basement! - Welcome to this nicely updated 2 bedroom home! The home features mostly new flooring (no carpet!), beautiful counter tops in the kitchen, and upgraded bath.
1 of 7
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Ferguson
345 Mueller Avenue RII-063
345 Mueller Avenue, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
713 sqft
345 Mueller ~ One Month Rent Free! - Available Now! Our 2BB/1BA ranch style home is spacious and perfect for a small family.
Results within 1 mile of Ferguson
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Sugar Pines
11011 Sugar Pines Ct, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$710
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
947 sqft
Conveniently located near Lindenwood University North Country Campus. Each unit offers breakfast bar and pantry, central heating, A/C, fireplace, washer/dryer connections and large kitchen. On-site amenities include business center and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Nico Terrace
2155 Hecht Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$520
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
783 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is waived for the month of April. Go on line and apply NOW!*** Experience St.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge
1457 Stonebury Ct, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$885
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1452 sqft
Welcome to Stonebridge Townhomes, an affordable community located in Florissant Missouri offering 1 and 3 bedroom townhomes.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Burke City
112 Anistasia Drive
112 Anistasia Drive, Calverton Park, MO
2 Bedrooms
$925
816 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1491135 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Hathaway Manor
11146 Ebert Drive
11146 Ebert Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1052 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications This home is a great ranch style 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. It is equipped with an adorable breakfast nook along with built in shelving. The home features beautiful original hardwood flooring throughout.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Jennings
8363 Mayfair Pl RIV-125
8363 Mayfair Place, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$749
750 sqft
8363 Mayfair ~ Lovely Brick Home! - Our 2BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes off-street parking, dining area, partially fenced yard, full basement, new carpet, stained glass windows and more! First month's rent plus security deposit required,
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Jennings
7227 Sapphire Ave RIV-146
7227 Sapphire Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$749
678 sqft
7227 Sapphire ~ Spacious 2BD Home! - Our 2BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes off-street parking, large kitchen, ample storage, large backyard, partially fenced yard, full basement and more! First month's rent plus security deposit required,
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Bel-Ridge
3938 Cranberry Ln RIV-076
3938 Cranberry Lane, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$825
825 sqft
3938 Cranberry ~ Spacious Home! - Our 3BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes off-street parking, large kitchen, large backyard, partially fenced yard, full basement, hardwood flooring and more! First month's rent plus security deposit required,
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9820 Winkler Dr RIIB-050
9820 Winkler Drive, St. Louis County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$765
798 sqft
9820 Winkler - Spacious Home! - Our 2BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes off-street parking, dining area, partially fenced yard, full basement, hardwood flooring and more! First month's rent plus security deposit required, the security deposit
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hathaway Manor
11052 Ebert Dr.
11052 Ebert Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1015 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom, Conveniently Located Home With A 2 Car Garage!!!!! - Spacious 3 bedroom 1.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
Dellwood
309 N Schlueter Ave
309 North Schlueter Avenue, Dellwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$960
1469 sqft
Adorable 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 1469 sqft home in St.
1 of 5
Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
Hathaway Manor
2348 Vorhof Drive
2348 Vorhof Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1147 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a partially finished basement. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 14
Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
140 Brightmoor Drive
140 Brightmoor Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1014 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 of 7
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
10123 Chambers Hill Drive
10123 Chambers Hill Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1279 sqft
Section 8 Housing Vouchers are not being accepted at this time. Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath house with connected storage and hardwood floors.
1 of 16
Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
10009 Imperial Drive
10009 Imperial Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1360 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1177163 A coveted rental home in St. Louis County! Your next home includes: 2BR 1.
1 of 9
Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
9745 Vickie Place
9745 Vickie Place, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$875
1056 sqft
Heartland proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.
1 of 15
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Hathaway Manor
11131 Pritchard Dr
11131 Pritchard Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1329 sqft
Beautifully maintained and rehabbed home. Everything is ready for you to move in. Large lot with fenced yard with a walk out and a covered porch out back. The interior is nicely updated to all the most modern amenities.
1 of 15
Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
Robinwood
850 Pebble Lane
850 Pebble Lane, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1148 sqft
Use promo code DREAMHOME today to receive FREE APPLICATION FEES!Welcome home to 850 Pebble Ln.
Similar Pages
Ferguson 2 BedroomsFerguson 3 BedroomsFerguson Apartments with BalconyFerguson Apartments with Garage
Ferguson Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFerguson Apartments with ParkingFerguson Apartments with PoolFerguson Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, IL