Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

120 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ferguson, MO

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Ferguson
3 Units Available
The Knolls Townhomes
3606 Pershall Rd, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Various two- and three-bedroom apartments complete with walk-closets, central heat and air conditioning, vertical blinds, dishwashers, private patios and balconies, and more. Community amenities include carports, a swimming pool and access to major highways.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
436 Thomas Ave RII-086
436 Thomas Ave, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
888 sqft
436 Thomas - Lovely Ferguson Home - 2BD/1BA with basement and enclosed patio! This spacious home offers a designated dining area, hardwood flooring, off-street parking, partially-fenced back yard, off-street parking, cul-de-sac street and more!

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
114 Paul Ave RVA-063
114 Paul Ave, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$775
875 sqft
114 Paul Ave ~ Spacious Ferguson Home! - You'll enjoy our cozy 3BD/1BA, hardwood flooring, off-street parking, shed, partially fenced back yard, near the interstates, shopping, school districts and more.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
1807 Minneford Dr
1807 Minneford Drive, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1480 sqft
COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1480 FSF, 3 bd, 2 ba Single Family Home in Ferguson. All beds and bath are on one level.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
1041 Wylin Ct
1041 Wylin Court, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1210 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1210 FSF, 3 bd, 1 ba SFH in Ferguson. All beds and full bath on one level.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
32 Robert Avenue
32 Robert Avenue, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1186 sqft
Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
829 Marvin Ave RIV-124
829 Marvin Avenue, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$775
988 sqft
829 Marvin ~ One Month Rent Free! - Available To View! Spacious 3BD,1BA single family home with a full basement, off street parking, adjoining second and third bedroom perfect for siblings or convert into a master suite.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
6158 Emerald Avenue
6158 Emerald Avenue, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$780
768 sqft
Updated 2 + Bedroom Home with Garage and Basement! - Welcome to this nicely updated 2 bedroom home! The home features mostly new flooring (no carpet!), beautiful counter tops in the kitchen, and upgraded bath.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
345 Mueller Avenue RII-063
345 Mueller Avenue, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
713 sqft
345 Mueller ~ One Month Rent Free! - Available Now! Our 2BB/1BA ranch style home is spacious and perfect for a small family.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
5 Units Available
Nico Terrace
2155 Hecht Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$520
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
783 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is waived for the month of April. Go on line and apply NOW!*** Experience St.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Sugar Pines
11011 Sugar Pines Ct, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$710
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
947 sqft
Conveniently located near Lindenwood University North Country Campus. Each unit offers breakfast bar and pantry, central heating, A/C, fireplace, washer/dryer connections and large kitchen. On-site amenities include business center and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge
1457 Stonebury Ct, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$885
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1452 sqft
Welcome to Stonebridge Townhomes, an affordable community located in Florissant Missouri offering 1 and 3 bedroom townhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Berkeley
1 Unit Available
8319 Pepperidge
8319 Pepperidge Drive, Berkeley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1288 sqft
Spacious, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Newly Renovated Home for Rent! - Welcome to this beautifully renovated, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, spacious home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Berkeley
1 Unit Available
6636 Torlina Dr IV-172
6636 Torlina Drive, Berkeley, MO
2 Bedrooms
$765
720 sqft
6636 Torlina ~ Lovely Berkeley Home! - You'll enjoy our cozy 2BD/1BA, perfect for a small family or a single resident in need of a extra space.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Berkeley
1 Unit Available
8301 Whitewater Dr
8301 Whitewater Drive, Berkeley, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1110 sqft
8301 Whitewater Dr is a house in Berkeley, MO 63134. This 1,116 square foot house sits on a 8,141 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1951 .

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Hathaway Manor
1 Unit Available
11146 Ebert Drive
11146 Ebert Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1052 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications This home is a great ranch style 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. It is equipped with an adorable breakfast nook along with built in shelving. The home features beautiful original hardwood flooring throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Hathaway Manor
1 Unit Available
11156 Pritchard Drive
11156 Pritchard Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1052 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Fabulous 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, Ranch with one car garage. Large kitchen with new appliances and built in microwave. Hardwood and carpet throughout the home.

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
Hathaway Manor
1 Unit Available
2348 Vorhof Drive
2348 Vorhof Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1147 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a partially finished basement. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
140 Brightmoor Drive
140 Brightmoor Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1014 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
10123 Chambers Hill Drive
10123 Chambers Hill Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1279 sqft
Section 8 Housing Vouchers are not being accepted at this time. Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath house with connected storage and hardwood floors.

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
10009 Imperial Drive
10009 Imperial Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1360 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1177163 A coveted rental home in St. Louis County! Your next home includes: 2BR 1.

Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
9745 Vickie Place
9745 Vickie Place, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$875
1056 sqft
Heartland proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Hathaway Manor
1 Unit Available
11131 Pritchard Dr
11131 Pritchard Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1329 sqft
Beautifully maintained and rehabbed home. Everything is ready for you to move in. Large lot with fenced yard with a walk out and a covered porch out back. The interior is nicely updated to all the most modern amenities.

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
Robinwood
1 Unit Available
850 Pebble Lane
850 Pebble Lane, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1148 sqft
Use promo code DREAMHOME today to receive FREE APPLICATION FEES!Welcome home to 850 Pebble Ln.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Ferguson, MO

Finding an apartment in Ferguson that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

