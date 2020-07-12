Apartment List
113 Apartments for rent in Ferguson, MO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ferguson apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Ferguson
The Knolls Townhomes
3606 Pershall Rd, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Various two- and three-bedroom apartments complete with walk-closets, central heat and air conditioning, vertical blinds, dishwashers, private patios and balconies, and more. Community amenities include carports, a swimming pool and access to major highways.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Ferguson
1012 Forestwood Dr
1012 Forestwood Drive, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
1240 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 8/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1210 FSF, 3 bd, 1 ba SFH in Ferguson. All beds and full bath on one level.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
Ferguson
550 N Elizabeth Ave
550 North Elizabeth Avenue, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$975
955 sqft
COMING SOON! Stunning 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom home in Ferguson! Featuring a huge finished basement and an attached garage with a total livable area of 955sqft. The living room features a brick-surrounded fireplace.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Cool Valley
5150 Wallingford
5150 Wallingford Drive, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1118 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5150 Wallingford in Ferguson. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Ferguson
15 South Florissant
15 South Florissant Road, Ferguson, MO
Studio
$3,000
Numerous possibilities for this building in the heart of downtown Ferguson. Excellent space for office, insurance, law office, mortgage, retail and many other options. The space was completely renovated in 2014.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Ferguson
829 Marvin Ave RIV-124
829 Marvin Avenue, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$775
988 sqft
829 Marvin ~ One Month Rent Free! - Available To View! Spacious 3BD,1BA single family home with a full basement, off street parking, adjoining second and third bedroom perfect for siblings or convert into a master suite.

1 of 10

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Ferguson
6158 Emerald Avenue
6158 Emerald Avenue, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$780
768 sqft
Updated 2 + Bedroom Home with Garage and Basement! - Welcome to this nicely updated 2 bedroom home! The home features mostly new flooring (no carpet!), beautiful counter tops in the kitchen, and upgraded bath.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Ferguson
709 Pemberton
709 Pemberton Place, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1176 sqft
This home does not accept Section 8.
Results within 1 mile of Ferguson
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Sugar Pines
11011 Sugar Pines Ct, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$710
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
947 sqft
Conveniently located near Lindenwood University North Country Campus. Each unit offers breakfast bar and pantry, central heating, A/C, fireplace, washer/dryer connections and large kitchen. On-site amenities include business center and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Nico Terrace
2155 Hecht Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$520
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
783 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is waived for the month of April. Go on line and apply NOW!*** Experience St.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
4 Units Available
Koeneman Place Apartments
2651 Eltarose Drive, St. Louis County, MO
1 Bedroom
$595
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
887 sqft
Koeneman Place Apartments is located right next to beautiful Koeneman Park and within walking distance of Buzz Westfall shopping center, a grocery store, and a bus stop, yet is nestled into a quiet corner of North County with little traffic and lots
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge
1457 Stonebury Ct, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$885
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1452 sqft
Welcome to Stonebridge Townhomes, an affordable community located in Florissant Missouri offering 1 and 3 bedroom townhomes.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Jennings
8363 Mayfair Pl RIV-125
8363 Mayfair Place, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$749
750 sqft
8363 Mayfair ~ Lovely Brick Home! - Our 2BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes off-street parking, dining area, partially fenced yard, full basement, new carpet, stained glass windows and more! First month's rent plus security deposit required,

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Jennings
7227 Sapphire Ave RIV-146
7227 Sapphire Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$749
678 sqft
7227 Sapphire ~ Spacious 2BD Home! - Our 2BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes off-street parking, large kitchen, ample storage, large backyard, partially fenced yard, full basement and more! First month's rent plus security deposit required,

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Bel-Ridge
3938 Cranberry Ln RIV-076
3938 Cranberry Lane, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$825
825 sqft
3938 Cranberry ~ Spacious Home! - Our 3BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes off-street parking, large kitchen, large backyard, partially fenced yard, full basement, hardwood flooring and more! First month's rent plus security deposit required,

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Hathaway Manor
11146 Ebert Drive
11146 Ebert Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1052 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications This home is a great ranch style 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. It is equipped with an adorable breakfast nook along with built in shelving. The home features beautiful original hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Jennings
2538 Main St
2538 Main Street, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$820
800 sqft
The property has passed inspections and is ready to rent. The main floor has a living room with a coat closet, dining room, kitchen, linen closet, bathroom and 2 bedrooms. The walk-out basement is unfinished but very clean and the floor is painted.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9820 Winkler Dr RIIB-050
9820 Winkler Drive, St. Louis County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$765
798 sqft
9820 Winkler - Spacious Home! - Our 2BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes off-street parking, dining area, partially fenced yard, full basement, hardwood flooring and more! First month's rent plus security deposit required, the security deposit

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hathaway Manor
11052 Ebert Dr.
11052 Ebert Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1015 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom, Conveniently Located Home With A 2 Car Garage!!!!! - Spacious 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
395 Marechal Ln
395 Marechal Lane, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$860
816 sqft
Rent to Own, No Bank Qualifying...

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Dellwood
1570 Chambers Road
1570 Chambers Road, Dellwood, MO
Studio
$1,200
9901 sqft
Lease Terms and spaces Area#1- $700.00 per month small chapel, seats 50 Area#2- $1200 per month fellowship hall. Spaces available - Fellowship Hall seats 100 Times available: Saturday - all day and Sunday - 8 am-10 am and after 12:30 pm

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Bel-Ridge
4033 Cranberry
4033 Cranberry Lane, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$880
850 sqft
This home is not accepting Section 8.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Normandy
7760 Woodstock Rd - 9
7760 Woodstock Road, Normandy, MO
1 Bedroom
$600
800 sqft
Another great listing from Tynetta Bruce For fastest response, please TEXT your full name, the property you're interested in and email address to (314) 649-7105. This unit comes with appliances. Application fee $35/adult online at diligentteam.

1 of 14

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
140 Brightmoor Drive
140 Brightmoor Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1014 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ferguson, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ferguson apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

