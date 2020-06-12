/
2 bedroom apartments
92 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fenton, MO
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
Greenmar
1054 Green Mountain Ct, Fenton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$799
780 sqft
Greenmar Apartments in Fenton, MO are conveniently located near the Interstate. Units include dishwashers. A pool and picnic area are onsite for all your outdoor relaxation needs.
Results within 1 mile of Fenton
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
26 Units Available
Kirkwood Bluffs
1157 Timberbrook Dr, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1222 sqft
West St. Louis County offers an ideal balance between living in a rural, woodland-like setting and having easy access to a thriving metropolis.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
652 Green Jade Dr
652 Green Jade Drive, Jefferson County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
995 sqft
SUMMER SPECIAL! Looking for that "ONE OF A KIND" condo for that "ONE OF A KIND LIVING EXPERIENCE"? This stylishly sophisticated condo should fit like a glove! This open Floor Plan with vaulted ceiling, with just the right updates to make it perfect
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
724 Kohnen
724 Kohnen Drive, Jefferson County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$700
825 sqft
TWO YEAR MINIMUM LEASE - no exceptions !!! Darling quaint apartment for one or two people.The half duplex with a carport and separate driveway can be found at the end of the street. Welcoming front living room with a big picture window.
Results within 5 miles of Fenton
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
9 Units Available
Waterford Manors
724 Overlook Circle Dr, Valley Park, MO
2 Bedrooms
$984
905 sqft
Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County. Near West County Mall, Castlewood State Park, and several entertainment venues is Waterford Manors Apartments. Our quiet, secluded community is a rare find in the area. Let us welcome you home!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
9 Units Available
Waterford West
1040 Huntington Hill Dr, Manchester, MO
2 Bedrooms
$853
896 sqft
Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
7 Units Available
Hunter's Ridge Apartments
5625 Hunters Valley Ct, Oakville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$970
947 sqft
Awesome location close to Lemay Ferry Road, I-55, and I-255. Residents enjoy units with patios and balconies, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community includes clubhouse, swimming pool, and wooded views.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
13 Units Available
Suson Pines
5265 Suson Hills Dr, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$790
884 sqft
Central air and heating ensure year-round comfort. Units have private patios and balconies. Apartments are pet-friendly, and the complex has a dog park. Suson Park is just steps away.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
27 Units Available
Park Meadows Apartments
398 Enchanted Pkwy, Manchester, MO
2 Bedrooms
$835
1260 sqft
Minutes to I-270. Apartments and townhomes with features such as private entries, home offices, finished basements and balconies in a landscaped community with an outdoor hot tub and swimming pool. Off-street and carport parking available.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Reflection Cove
13992 Reflection Dr, Ballwin, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
939 sqft
Reflection Cove luxury apartments were recently renovated and come with all the modern conveniences, such as hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and dishwashers. Community has putting greens, media room, pool, sauna, dog parks, and business center.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
7 Units Available
Park Commons
600 Park Commons Ct, Valley Park, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1043 sqft
Conveniently located complex in the suburbs of St. Louis, close to the I-44, Simpson Park and the Museum of Transportation. Amenities include a cyber cafe, swimming pool and cabana.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
6 Units Available
Southpointe
9950 Pointe South Dr, Concord, MO
2 Bedrooms
$896
841 sqft
Comfortable apartments with air conditioning and ceiling fans. Fully equipped kitchens have dishwashers and garbage disposal. The onsite fitness center includes free weights. Located near Southfield Center.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
12 Units Available
Prospect Creek
414 Point Return Dr, Ballwin, MO
2 Bedrooms
$897
878 sqft
Located in a quiet, comfortable community, this complex is right near an array of restaurants as well as West County Mall, Chesterfield outlets and more. These loft-style units include private patios/balconies and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
31 Units Available
Villages of Twin Oaks
1300 Big Bend Road, Twin Oaks, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1111 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
27 Units Available
Alinea at Town & Country
12831 Daylight Drive, Des Peres, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1035 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alinea at Town & Country in Des Peres. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6917 Colonial Woods Drive #10
6917 Colonial Woods Drive, Mehlville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
South County/Mehville Area, borders South County Center - 6917 Colonial Woods #10, St Louis 63129. Call for more details at 636 926 2227.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
11542 Concord Village Ave., A
11542 Concord Village Avenue, Concord, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
781 sqft
Now Leasing this 2 bedroom apartment in the charming area of South County St. Louis. These elegant apartment homes are energy efficient, all electric, and your water/sewer/trash fees are included in your monthly rent.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1926 Hunting Lake
1926 Hunting Lake Court, Kirkwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1216 sqft
Completely updated Kirkwood Condo. 2 bed, 2 bath with tons of space. Fresh paint, carpet and all the upgrades. Spacious living room with an exposed brick wall. Walks out to big covered private deck.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1877 Casa Drive
1877 Casa Drive, Arnold, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 story condo with a full partially finished basement in the heart of Arnold. You will fall in love with this condo and complex it has been wonderfully maintained and landscaped.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
11546 Concord Village Ave., D
11546 Concord Village Avenue, Concord, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
781 sqft
Now Leasing this 2 bedroom apartment in the charming area of South County St. Louis. These elegant apartment homes are energy efficient, all electric, and your water/sewer/trash fees are included in your monthly rent.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
491 South Holmes Avenue - E
491 South Holmes, Kirkwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$675
750 sqft
Apartment unit located in Kirkwood perfect for the small family on up to college students looking for the convenient location; this unit offers it ALL! Located within 5 miles of 2 major Interstates, exploring the numerous attractions in the St.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
11643 Denny Rd
11643 Denny Road, Sunset Hills, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
Ready for move-in! Sought after Sunset Hills ranch home dressed to the nines with stunning renovations! Ideal neighborhood & Lindbergh schools. Fresh landscaping & great curb appeal. Come inside or sit at your leisure on the covered front porch.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
967 Sanders
967 Sanders Drive, Crestwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
910 sqft
This super cute home with tons of updates in the Lindbergh School District is now available for lease!!! The kitchen includes a gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
908 South Taylor Avenue
908 South Taylor Avenue, Kirkwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
775 sqft
TWO YEAR LEASE ONLY - RENTAL in KIRKWOOD... Two bedroom, one bath DUPLEX with an oversize concrete driveway for parking and a private basement. Living room is spacious with large picture window.
