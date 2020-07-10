/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020
82 Apartments for rent in Des Peres, MO with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10
27 Units Available
Alinea at Town & Country
12831 Daylight Drive, Des Peres, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,302
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alinea at Town & Country in Des Peres. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Des Peres
Last updated July 10
7 Units Available
Reflection Cove
13992 Reflection Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$975
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1143 sqft
Reflection Cove luxury apartments were recently renovated and come with all the modern conveniences, such as hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and dishwashers. Community has putting greens, media room, pool, sauna, dog parks, and business center.
Results within 5 miles of Des Peres
Last updated July 10
$
9 Units Available
Country Lane Woods
Waterford Manors
724 Overlook Circle Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$806
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$928
905 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County. Near West County Mall, Castlewood State Park, and several entertainment venues is Waterford Manors Apartments.
Last updated July 10
21 Units Available
Downtown Creve Coeur
Kings Landing
618 N New Ballas Rd, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,005
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,635
1740 sqft
Homes with full-size washers, 9-foot ceilings, and linen closets. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a coffee bar, and a courtyard. Minutes away from local dining and shopping area.
Last updated July 10
9 Units Available
Station
141 E Madison Ave, Kirkwood, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,373
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location for commuters just steps from the Kirkwood Train Station. Community features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, and parking. Units offer patio or balcony, extra storage, garbage disposal, and laundry.
Last updated July 10
15 Units Available
Olivette
Bonhomme Village Apartments
1124 Bonhomme Lake Dr, Olivette, MO
1 Bedroom
$969
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
977 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Olivette, Mo is "in the center of it all". This small community is home to Bonhomme Village Apartments, a luxurious property with a contemporary and green atmosphere.
Last updated July 10
$
5 Units Available
Village Green
ReNew Chesterfield
2150 Village Green Pkwy, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,000
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the prestigious community of Chesterfield, ReNew Chesterfield sits in a peaceful cul-de-sac just outside the hustle and bustle of the city. Enjoy easy access to all your favorite destinations including St.
Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
Vanguard Heights
10362 Old Olive Street Rd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,204
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vanguard Heights in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10
$
7 Units Available
Downtown Creve Coeur
Renew Creve Couer
1007 W Rue de la Banque, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,032
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
913 sqft
ReNew Creve Coeur is a secluded haven nestled in the Creve Coeur neighborhood. The property is located right off of Highway 270 and Olive Blvd, just minutes away from the airport as well as dining, shopping, and entertainment destinations.
Last updated July 10
9 Units Available
Vicino on the Lake
1003 Mariners Point Ct, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$911
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near I-270, Lambert-St. Louis International Airport and many shops and dining options. Community has four pools, tennis and volleyball courts and a 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 10
13 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Trails
500 Seven Trails Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$826
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$928
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom units available. Four community swimming pools, basketball court, picnic area and more. Includes on-site maintenance and management. Apartments have extra storage, washer/dryer, dishwasher and refrigerator.
Last updated July 10
$
25 Units Available
Villages of Twin Oaks
1300 Big Bend Road, Twin Oaks, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,216
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Last updated July 10
$
15 Units Available
Village Green
Village Green
14441 Village Green Pky, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$867
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1228 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
Webster Groves
526 Oak St
526 Oak Street, Webster Groves, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
812 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Cozy little home in Webster Groves - Property Id: 145945 Cozy little home in a beautiful neighborhood, right across the street from a great little park and just two minutes from Historical Webster Groves shops and restaurants.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
Webster Groves
1029 Almont Lane
1029 Almont Ln, Webster Groves, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
beautiful newly remodeled home. Three bedrooms two bath Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1029-almont-ln-webster-groves-mo-63119-usa/0b139d2f-2aec-4588-b1f0-f7029a7eb3db No Pets Allowed (RLNE5860505)
1 of 22
Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
Rock Hill
2618 Mcknight Crossing Ct
2618 Mcknight Crossing Court, Rock Hill, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1400 sqft
This condo is fresh, modern, spacious and unique! - Property Id: 115934 This condo is in amazing "like new" condition. It is fresh, modern, spacious and unique. High ceilings and abundant windows offer a light, bright space.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
Country Lane Woods
1586 Beacon Woods Court
1586 Beacon Woods Court, Manchester, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2086 sqft
Welcome to this newly rehabbed 3 bed 2 bath home that is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a walkable, friendly neighborhood. Backing to wooded common ground, the location is peaceful and private.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
110 Woodridge
110 Woodridge Road, Kirkwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1508 sqft
AMAZING Kirkwood neighborhood, rarely rented - 3 bedroom ranch with an open floor plan, situated on a large corner lot with extensive landscaping and mature trees located near the corner of Lindbergh and Manchester - LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED!! Easy
1 of 20
Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
1163 Mill Crossing
1163 Mill Crossing Dr, Creve Coeur, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1410 sqft
Luxury Creve Coeur Ground floor all ADA accessible unit would work for anyone. High-end, upgraded, divided two-bedroom condo w/open main living area w/gas fireplace & no-step entry from covered garage or handicap exterior parking.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
Olivette
12 Queensbrook Pl
12 Queensbrook Place, Olivette, MO
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1408 sqft
Available from August 15th 2020 - September 1st 2021 Comes Fully Furnished(increased price of $1880.00 Non-furnished) Features include: Ladue School District.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
51 South Woods Mill Road
51 South Woods Mill Road, Chesterfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
4282 sqft
Enjoy traditional, fully renovated farmhouse with all modern amenities. Beautifully landscaped setting includes 8 acres of adjacent pasture land, pond view and shade trees! Peaceful and quiet. Exceptional location in St.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
Village Green
14471 Bantry Lane
14471 Bantry Lane, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1267 sqft
Luxury Condominium located in West St. Louis County, Manors at Village Green offers instant access to expressways, entertainment, convenient shopping, fine or casual dining and much more within walking distance.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
700 Ridgeside
700 Ridgeside Drive, St. Louis County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
892 sqft
This updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located in a quiet subdivision, in Parkway School district. The spacious living room has laminate flooring, ceiling fan and a sliding door leading out to the balcony with storage area.
Results within 10 miles of Des Peres
Last updated July 10
$
154 Units Available
Watermark At Chesterfield Village
16346 Lydia Hill Dr, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1363 sqft
Watermark at Chesterfield Village pays attention to the details that renters these days need. Our apartment community with one, two and three bedroom apartments is just what you’ve been looking for.
