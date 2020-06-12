/
2 bedroom apartments
156 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Crestwood, MO
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
967 Sanders
967 Sanders Drive, Crestwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
910 sqft
This super cute home with tons of updates in the Lindbergh School District is now available for lease!!! The kitchen includes a gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator.
Results within 1 mile of Crestwood
Affton
1 Unit Available
9026 South Laclede Station
9026 Laclede Station Road, Affton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
841 sqft
1ST FLOOR UNIT. Location Location Location! Lindbergh School District!!! Close to shopping, restaurants, Grants Farm, Grants Trail, public transportation, highways, Movie Theaters, etc...
1 Unit Available
491 South Holmes Avenue - E
491 South Holmes, Kirkwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$675
750 sqft
Apartment unit located in Kirkwood perfect for the small family on up to college students looking for the convenient location; this unit offers it ALL! Located within 5 miles of 2 major Interstates, exploring the numerous attractions in the St.
1 Unit Available
11643 Denny Rd
11643 Denny Road, Sunset Hills, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
Ready for move-in! Sought after Sunset Hills ranch home dressed to the nines with stunning renovations! Ideal neighborhood & Lindbergh schools. Fresh landscaping & great curb appeal. Come inside or sit at your leisure on the covered front porch.
1 Unit Available
908 South Taylor Avenue
908 South Taylor Avenue, Kirkwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
775 sqft
TWO YEAR LEASE ONLY - RENTAL in KIRKWOOD... Two bedroom, one bath DUPLEX with an oversize concrete driveway for parking and a private basement. Living room is spacious with large picture window.
Results within 5 miles of Crestwood
Richmond Heights
16 Units Available
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1095 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
Rock Hill
20 Units Available
Stanford Place Apartments
9305 Manchester Rd, Rock Hill, MO
2 Bedrooms
$878
1241 sqft
Rock Hill, Mo is a suburb of St. Louis County, home to thriving businesses on Manchester Road, top-rated public and private schools, and Stanford Place Apartments. Our neighborhood-like welcomes you right in.
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
Brentwood Place
72 Vanmark Way, Brentwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$853
846 sqft
Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within the beautiful city of Brentwood, the “City of Warmth.
Oakville
2 Units Available
ReNew Cross Creek
1269 Mangrove Ln, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$915
1066 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Oakville
16 Units Available
Taravue Park Apartments
3975 Taravue Ln, Mehlville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$790
845 sqft
Conveniently located near I-255 and I-55, these units offer spacious floor plans, oversized windows, private storage, full kitchens and large closets. On-site amenities include business center, laundry, fitness center pool and bark park.
13 Units Available
Suson Pines
5265 Suson Hills Dr, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$790
884 sqft
Central air and heating ensure year-round comfort. Units have private patios and balconies. Apartments are pet-friendly, and the complex has a dog park. Suson Park is just steps away.
26 Units Available
Kirkwood Bluffs
1157 Timberbrook Dr, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1222 sqft
West St. Louis County offers an ideal balance between living in a rural, woodland-like setting and having easy access to a thriving metropolis.
Concord
6 Units Available
Southpointe
9950 Pointe South Dr, Concord, MO
2 Bedrooms
$896
841 sqft
Comfortable apartments with air conditioning and ceiling fans. Fully equipped kitchens have dishwashers and garbage disposal. The onsite fitness center includes free weights. Located near Southfield Center.
Shrewsbury
6 Units Available
Park Val Apartment Homes
7009 Weil Ave, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$861
914 sqft
Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything, including Shrewsbury. Located near River Des Peres and the Shrewsbury Metrolink station is Park Val Apartments.
Richmond Heights
26 Units Available
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,904
1117 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.
Maplewood
13 Units Available
Sunnen Station Apartments
31 Sunnen Dr, Maplewood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1060 sqft
Minutes from I-44. This newly constructed community features apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood-style flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center and sports court. Near the Metrolink.
Princeton Heights
1 Unit Available
Parkshire Apartments
7315 Hampshire Dr, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$912
932 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned units with washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and lots of extra storage. Attached garages. Pet-friendly community close to the Saint Louis Zoo and downtown. Proximity to I-55 a plus for commuters.
Webster Groves
Contact for Availability
Colonial Village
7972 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves, MO
2 Bedrooms
$960
Located in the heart of Webster Groves on 4 beautifully manicured acres, this secluded community offers quiet, spacious and elegant living.
Webster Groves
Contact for Availability
White Bluff Apartments
7864 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves, MO
2 Bedrooms
$870
710 sqft
Secluded community of apartment homes in a park-like setting complete with front courtyard, manicured lawns, sitting areas and beautiful flowerbeds on 4 acres in the heart of Webster Groves.
Shrewsbury
Contact for Availability
Geneva Apartments
7030 Nottingham Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$805
1400 sqft
Located in the Wilmore Park area with easy access to Highway 40, 44 and 55 and only two blocks from Metro Link station. Convenient location for Webster University, Meramec Community College, downtown St. Louis and Webster Groves.
27 Units Available
Alinea at Town & Country
12831 Daylight Drive, Des Peres, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1035 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alinea at Town & Country in Des Peres. View photos, descriptions and more!
St. Louis Hills
1 Unit Available
6211 Robert Ave - Apt. C
6211 Robert Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1084 sqft
Pet friendly 2 bedroom apartment for rent in St. Louis Hills! Original and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living room and bedrooms, newer appliances in kitchen.
Oakville
1 Unit Available
6917 Colonial Woods Drive #10
6917 Colonial Woods Drive, Mehlville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
South County/Mehville Area, borders South County Center - 6917 Colonial Woods #10, St Louis 63129. Call for more details at 636 926 2227.
Lakeshire
1 Unit Available
10061 Puttington dr A
10061 Puttington Drive, Lakeshire, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
10061 Puttington dr St Louis MO 63123 - Property Id: 284786 renovated two bedroom with garage ,storage.and laundry hookup for info call 847-204-4629 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
