Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Affordable 3 Bedroom Duplex - This affordable southwest duplex offers tons of space. There is a large eat in kitchen with access to the backyard as well as a half bath and laundry on the main. Off the kitchen there is also a nice living room with a fireplace. Upstairs you find 3 bedrooms with the master providing more room than you will know how to use.



(RLNE5472570)