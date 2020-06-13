Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:28 AM

46 Apartments for rent in Columbia, MO with balcony

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Shelter
16 Units Available
Courtyard
2012 W Ash St, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$632
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$677
720 sqft
Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Tiger Village Apartments
301 Tiger Ln, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$587
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$622
717 sqft
Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Boulder Springs Columbia
2260 Bennett Springs Dr, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$961
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1331 sqft
Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated May 28 at 09:19pm
$
Downtown Columbia
15 Units Available
District Flats
127 S 8th St, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$419
868 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
A six-story community just minutes from Mizzou. On-site grill area, cyber cafe, theater room and yoga studio. Fully furnished apartments available. Features include in-unit washers and dryers and underground parking.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1720 Katy Lane
1720 Katy Lane, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
3670 sqft
1720 Katy Lane Available 08/10/20 Absolutely Beautiful Home Near the Katy Trail - This 3 bedroom, 3 bath home sits right on the Katy Trail in the Limerick Lakes Development.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5509 Murfreesboro Dr
5509 Murfreesboro Drive, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1612 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious ranch with fenced backyard - Property Id: 290446 Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, and a patio in a big fenced backyard. Living room and dining room share a double sided fireplace.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Douglass Park
1 Unit Available
115 W.Worley Street
115 West Worley Street, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
1568 sqft
115 W.Worley Street Available 08/07/20 Available August! - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath house with a bonus room in the Attic. Hardwood flooring and carpet with updated appliances.Nice Backyard with Deck and close to Downtown and Campus.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4701 Dehaven Dr
4701 Dehaven Drive, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Adorable 3 bedroom home - Move into this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home. You have a nice sized living room as well as kitchen and separate dining area. This is a split bedroom design and the master has its own private bath and walk in closet.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Auburn Hills
1 Unit Available
1525 Bodie
1525 Bodie Drive, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$885
1402 sqft
Northern 4 Bedroom Duplex - This wonderful floor plan offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The large living/dining area leads into a spacious kitchen with laundry closet.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Auburn Hills
1 Unit Available
1415 Greensboro Dr
1415 Greensboro Drive, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$950
1402 sqft
1415 Greensboro Dr Available 09/01/20 4 Bedroom Duplex in Northwest - This wonderful floorplan offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The large living/dining area leads into a spacious kitchen with laundry closet.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Auburn Hills
1 Unit Available
1503 Bodie
1503 Bodie Drive, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$885
1402 sqft
1503 Bodie Available 08/31/20 Affordable 4 Bedroom Duplex - This wonderful floorplan offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The large living/dining area leads into a spacious kitchen with laundry closet.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vanderveen Crossing
1 Unit Available
212 Jackal Dr.
212 Jackal Drive, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1548 sqft
212 Jackal Dr. Available 06/30/20 3 Bed home with walk out basement - Full unfinished walkout basement, large yard, big center island in kitchen, covered deck, large master with walk-in closet and private bath, gas fireplace and formal dining.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Benton - Stephens
1 Unit Available
208 N College St
208 North College Street, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
208 N College St Available 07/15/20 Remodeled 3 bedroom home with working fireplace! - Enjoy off-street parking and Columbias phenomenal downtown right out your front door. Centred close to all three downtown college campuses.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Meadows
1 Unit Available
527 Huntridge Dr
527 Huntridge Drive, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
1217 sqft
Fantastic 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo In Nice Soutside Subdivision. - Check out this fantastic ground level 2 bedroom condo. Features plush carpet throughout living room and bedrooms and nice tile in the kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Douglass Park
1 Unit Available
706 Lyon Street
706 Lyon Street, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1236 sqft
Cozy Home with 2 porches, North Village Downtown Area - Walking distance to many restaurants and music venues downtown Hardwood flooring throughout W/D Included Pets Accepted (RLNE4570870)

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Auburn Hills
1 Unit Available
1403 Raleigh Dr
1403 Raleigh Drive, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$975
1468 sqft
Lovely Condo for Rent in Auburn Hills - A carefree lifestyle that seldom presents itself with such elegance and traditional design! You'll love the main level master suite, the spacious bedrooms, the tiled kitchen and bathrooms, and the private back

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Auburn Hills
1 Unit Available
1311 Raleigh Dr.
1311 Raleigh Drive, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$975
1603 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable 3 Bedroom Townhouse - A carefree lifestyle that seldom presents itself with such elegance and traditional design! You'll love the main level master suite, the spacious bedrooms, the tiled kitchen and bathrooms, and the private back patio.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Campus
1 Unit Available
1501 Wilson Ave.
1501 Wilson Avenue, Columbia, MO
5 Bedrooms
$2,990
1501 Wilson Ave.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Douglass Park
1 Unit Available
411 N. 9th St.
411 North 9th Street, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2100 sqft
411 N. 9th St.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
106 South College Ave
106 South College Avenue, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2464 sqft
Available Now! $ 5 Bedroom $400 per bedroom! - 4 bed/2 bath historical house. 1 bonus room, family room, dining room, w/d hookups, central air, carpet/vinyl/hardwood floors. Utilities are tenants responsibility. Built in 1925.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6 Atkins Dr
6 Atkins Drive, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1008 sqft
6 Atkins Dr Available 08/10/20 Adorable 3 Bedroom Home! - This adorable 3 bedroom house features hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Columbia
1 Unit Available
216 S. 5th St
216 South 5th Street, Columbia, MO
6 Bedrooms
$3,900
2688 sqft
216 S. 5th St Available 08/10/20 Awesome 6 bedroom house in Downtown Columbia - Wanna live downtown in your own house? Amazing 6 bedroom house in the heart of downtown.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Benton - Stephens
1 Unit Available
1504 Richardson st.
1504 Richardson Street, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1360 sqft
1504 Richardson st. - Benton Stephens area Available 07/26/20 4 Bedroom House - 4 Bedroom 2 bath remodeled home (RLNE2445591)

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5315 Pebble Beach Dr., #101
5315 Pebble Beach Dr, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
5315 Pebble Beach Dr.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Columbia, MO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Columbia renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

