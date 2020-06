Amenities

415 Foxfire Drive Available 08/14/20 Large Condo off Foxfire Drive - Perfect for Students! - This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath condo is located just a mile or two south of MU. This unit comes with your stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and full sized washer and dryer! Unit has a large deck off the living room that is great for those sunny days and each bedroom has it's OWN BATHROOM! As well as a guest bath on the main floor! This unit is located on the end so it only touches 1 other unit - not sandwiched between units like the others. Unit also has extra 4th room in basement for storage.

ABSOLUTELY NO PETS - Condo Association rules.



PRICE IS FOR ENTIRE UNIT - NOT PER PERSON! :)



Call us at 573-442-3831 or email us at hmcmanagement@hotmail.com to schedule a showing today!

(we also offer FaceTime showings for our distant interests!)



No Pets Allowed



