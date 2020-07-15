/
/
/
University of Missouri-Columbia
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:17 AM
57 Apartments For Rent Near University of Missouri-Columbia
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated May 28 at 09:19 PM
15 Units Available
Downtown Columbia
District Flats
127 S 8th St, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$419
868 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
A six-story community just minutes from Mizzou. On-site grill area, cyber cafe, theater room and yoga studio. Fully furnished apartments available. Features include in-unit washers and dryers and underground parking.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
14 Units Available
Boulder Springs Columbia
2260 Bennett Springs Dr, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$929
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1331 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
6 Units Available
White Gate
Columbia Crossing
2206 Whitegate Dr, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$568
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$619
954 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1910 Greenleaves Court
1910 Greenleaves Court, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$960
1400 sqft
Unit Available May 4th. For more information please check spgcolumbia .com Unit is located on the south side of Columbia. Close to Mizzou Campus, Highway 63 and the Grindstone Wal-Mart shopping complex.
1 of 29
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
103 West Parkway Drive
103 West Parkway Drive, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2800 sqft
Beautiful Home in Central Columbia's Park HIll Neighborhood - This unique single family, 2800 square feet, 3 bedroom 4 bath 1940's home is a must see. It has been well maintained with lots of extras you don't normally find in a rental home.
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunset Hill
1106 Maplewood Drive
1106 Maplewood Drive, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2800 sqft
1106 Maplewood Drive Available 08/21/20 Beautiful Retro 4 Bedroom Home with 4 Acres - Central Columbia - This HUGE home located right between West Broadway and Stadium Blvd.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
307 Saint Joseph St., Suite D
307 Saint Joseph Street, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
FALL RENTAL AUGUST 1 - Located in downtown Columbia's North Village district, this modern 2 bedroom, 1.
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Grasslands
12 East Clarkson Road - A
12 East Clarkson Road, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1526 sqft
Located in the highly desirable Grasslands neighborhood, just blocks from Campus.
1 of 26
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Douglass Park
601 Lyon St
601 Lyon Street, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Cool House Short WalkTo Downtown! - This coolhouse has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, two levels, covered front porch good sized deck,and large back yard. There are hardwood floors, beautiful wood molding and decorative fireplace.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
2208 High Oaks Court - 1
2208 High Oaks Court, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$975
1378 sqft
REMODELED WITH NEW FLOORING AND PAINT THROUGHOUT (not pictured yet). Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath duplex. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, large bedrooms and closets, washer/dryer included and 1 car garage.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Benton - Stephens
1411-101 Paris Road
1411 Paris Rd, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
This is a 4 bedroom/4 bath high end apt looking for a great group for August 2020. Group discounts available! FANTASTIC LOCATION!!! Walking distance to any of the three campuses and downtown! Like-new condition - built in 2014.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
East Campus
1502 Rosemary Lane
1502 Rosemary Lane, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1920 sqft
Available Now! On East Campus! - 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a bonus room! Formal dining room, large living room with built in bookshelves, covered front porch and washer/dryer hook ups.
1 of 23
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2000 Allen Ln
2000 Allen Lane, Columbia, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,100
3021 sqft
Wonderful large home in the heart of Columbia - Nice large home surrounded by woods located only minutes from everything. Nice hardwood floors, large deck and great yard. Large living room. kitchen with lots of storage and electric stove.
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
106 South College Ave
106 South College Avenue, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2464 sqft
Available Now! $ 5 Bedroom $400 per bedroom! - 4 bed/2 bath historical house. 1 bonus room, family room, dining room, w/d hookups, central air, carpet/vinyl/hardwood floors. Utilities are tenants responsibility. Built in 1925.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
113 Crestmere
113 Crestmere Avenue, Columbia, MO
Studio
$600
600 sqft
This basement level studio apartment includes a complete kitchen, full bathroom, off street parking, shared laundry (not coin opp) and storage area. No dogs, but would allow a cat.
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1004 Clayton
1004 Clayton Street, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$630
1004 Clayton Available 08/14/20 2 Bedroom house in Central Columbia - House with hardwood floors Central Location Off West Blvd Large Yard Garage Pets Accepted (RLNE4840934)
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
2808 Terry Lane
2808 Terry Lane, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
What a gem! Available 8/1. Call this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home! Tucked away off Providence in a quaint neighborhood with a family feel on the south side of Columbia. Location!!! This unit comes with all appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors.
1 of 38
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
White Gate
1505 Sylvan Ln
1505 Sylvan Lane, Columbia, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,025
1992 sqft
1505 Sylvan Ln Available 08/10/20 5 Bedroom 2.5 Bath House With Two Kitchens! - Check out this spacious 5 bedroom house that features two full kitchens, two living rooms and bonus room in the basement.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Grindstone - Rock Quarry
1715 Telluride Lane
1715 Telluride Court, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$875
1233 sqft
1715 Telluride Lane Available 08/19/20 Pet Friendly Townhome in Great Location! - This 3 bed, 2 bath townhome is nestled in a cul-de-sac off south Rock Quarry Road.
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
104 E. Green Meadows Rd., Apt 16
104 East Green Meadows Road, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
Cozy & quiet 2 bedroom 1 bath condo off of South Providence & E. Green Meadows - Upper level unit Deck Condo pool access Washer/Dryer included Small, approved pet would be considered. **$250 (refundable) pet deposit would be due at lease signing.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
White Gate
1518 Sylvan Ln #002
1518 Sylvan Lane, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$450
579 sqft
Summit Properties at Deerfield Apartments Now leasing for June and July! PETS WELCOME! Affordable and well maintained 1-bedroom apartments with easy access to I-70 and Hwy 63. Perfect for students and young Professionals alike.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Benton - Stephens
213 Melbourne St.
213 Melbourne Street, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Large 3 Bed/2 Bath House in Benton-Stephens. Steps from Stephens College! - Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath house one block from Stephens College, minutes from Mizzou, Columbia College, and Downtown.
1 of 32
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Columbia
216 S. 5th St
216 South 5th Street, Columbia, MO
6 Bedrooms
$3,500
2688 sqft
216 S. 5th St Available 07/16/20 Awesome 6 bedroom house in Downtown Columbia - Wanna live downtown in your own house? Amazing 6 bedroom house in the heart of downtown.
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Douglass Park
414 N. Eighth St.
414 North 8th Street, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 bedroom house near Columbia College - Walk downtown! Hardwood Floors W/D Hookups Off-Street Parking Pets Accepted (RLNE4643540)