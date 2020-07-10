23 Apartments for rent in Columbia, MO with washer-dryer

Apartment List
$
17 Units Available
Boulder Springs Columbia
2260 Bennett Springs Dr, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$929
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1331 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire.
Last updated May 28 at 09:19pm
15 Units Available
Downtown Columbia
District Flats
127 S 8th St, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$419
868 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
A six-story community just minutes from Mizzou. On-site grill area, cyber cafe, theater room and yoga studio. Fully furnished apartments available. Features include in-unit washers and dryers and underground parking.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
103 West Parkway Drive
103 West Parkway Drive, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2800 sqft
Beautiful Home in Central Columbia's Park HIll Neighborhood - This unique single family, 2800 square feet, 3 bedroom 4 bath 1940's home is a must see. It has been well maintained with lots of extras you don't normally find in a rental home.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Woodrail
1510 Woodrail Ave.
1510 Woodrail Avenue, Columbia, MO
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3413 sqft
1510 Woodrail Ave. Available 08/10/20 Spectacular 5 Bed 3 Bath With Amazing View Of Number 9 Fairway at CCMO! - Spacious home with an amazing view of Number 9 Fairway at CCMO.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
East Campus
1502 Rosemary Lane
1502 Rosemary Lane, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1920 sqft
Available Now! On East Campus! - 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a bonus room! Formal dining room, large living room with built in bookshelves, covered front porch and washer/dryer hook ups.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Douglass Park
117 W. Worley
117 West Worley Street, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$700
672 sqft
Cute Little 2 Bedroom Downtown! Available Now! - Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with great curb appeal, a spacious master bedroom, living room, great back yard area/parking lot, and washer/dryer included!. Brand new paint and flooring.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Benton - Stephens
213 Melbourne St. Unit A
213 Melbourne St, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
Huge 2 Bed 1 Bath Close to Campus - Benton Stephens Neighborhood - This 2 bed, 1 bath house in Benton Stephens is just down the street from Stephens College and a quick walk to downtown, Mizzou, and Columbia College.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
415 Foxfire Drive
415 Foxfire Drive, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1472 sqft
415 Foxfire Drive Available 08/19/20 Large Condo off Foxfire Drive - Perfect for Students! - This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath condo is located just a mile or two south of MU.

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
2808 Terry Lane
2808 Terry Lane, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
What a gem! Available 8/1. Call this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home! Tucked away off Providence in a quaint neighborhood with a family feel on the south side of Columbia. Location!!! This unit comes with all appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Grindstone - Rock Quarry
1715 Telluride Lane
1715 Telluride Court, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$875
1233 sqft
1715 Telluride Lane Available 08/19/20 Pet Friendly Townhome in Great Location! - This 3 bed, 2 bath townhome is nestled in a cul-de-sac off south Rock Quarry Road.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Benton - Stephens
1509 E. Walnut Street
1509 East Walnut Street, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1886 sqft
1509 E.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2400 Churchill Ct.
2400 Churchill Court, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$885
885 sqft
2400 Churchill Ct. - 2409 Churchill Ct. Available 08/05/20 Large 3bed/2bath duplexes. Wonderfully maintained, just south of Downtown Columbia - YouTube Video Walkthrough - https://www.youtube.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Douglass Park
411 N. 9th St.
411 North 9th Street, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2100 sqft
411 N. 9th St.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1720 Katy Lane
1720 Katy Lane, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
3670 sqft
1720 Katy Lane Available 08/10/20 Absolutely Beautiful Home Near the Katy Trail - This 3 bedroom, 3 bath home sits right on the Katy Trail in the Limerick Lakes Development.

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
2208 High Oaks Court - 1
2208 High Oaks Court, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$975
1378 sqft
REMODELED WITH NEW FLOORING AND PAINT THROUGHOUT (not pictured yet). Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath duplex. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, large bedrooms and closets, washer/dryer included and 1 car garage.

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Grasslands
12 East Clarkson Road - A
12 East Clarkson Road, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1526 sqft
Located in the highly desirable Grasslands neighborhood, just blocks from Campus.

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
White Gate
1615 Sylvan Ln - Apt J
1615 Sylvan Lane, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$500
990 sqft
1615 Sylvan Ln - Apt J Available 07/09/20 Great 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Minutes From Downtown! - Great lower level 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment conveniently located minutes from downtown, close to shopping and dining! Nice sized living room/dining room

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
1910 Greenleaves Court
1910 Greenleaves Court, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$960
1400 sqft
Unit Available May 4th. For more information please check spgcolumbia .com Unit is located on the south side of Columbia. Close to Mizzou Campus, Highway 63 and the Grindstone Wal-Mart shopping complex.

Last updated July 19 at 09:11am
1 Unit Available
Grindstone - Rock Quarry
1715 Telluride Lane
1715 Telluride Ln, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$825
1233 sqft
1715 Telluride Lane Available 08/01/19 MOVE IN SPECIALS! Pet Friendly Townhome in Great Location! - *OFFERING $25 OFF FIRST 3 MONTHS FOR A LIMITED TIME!* This 3 bed, 2 bath townhome is nestled in a cul-de-sac off south Rock Quarry Road.

Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
Douglass Park
308 N 9TH ST
308 North 9th Street, Columbia, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,400
1850 sqft
For Rent - Walk to campus from this 5BR 2BA home with huge kitchen, all appliances provided including dishwasher and washer and dryer. Big front porch great for lounging and studying. Plenty of off-street parking. Lease to run 8/19-7/20

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
2417 Thornberry Dr
2417 Thornberry Drive, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1500 sqft
3 Bedroom, close to Hwy 63 and I-70 - Beautiful 3 bedroom duplex with gas fireplace in living room, maple cabinets, upgraded appliances (fridge, flat-surface range, microwave, dishwasher), washer and dryer, wood laminate and tile flooring, quick

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sunset Hill
1106 Maplewood Drive
1106 Maplewood Drive, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2800 sqft
1106 Maplewood Drive Available 08/21/20 Beautiful Retro 4 Bedroom Home with 4 Acres - Central Columbia - This HUGE home located right between West Broadway and Stadium Blvd.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
104 E. Green Meadows Rd., Apt 16
104 East Green Meadows Road, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
Cozy & quiet 2 bedroom 1 bath condo off of South Providence & E. Green Meadows - Upper level unit Deck Condo pool access Washer/Dryer included Small, approved pet would be considered. **$250 (refundable) pet deposit would be due at lease signing.

July 2020 Columbia Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Columbia Rent Report. Columbia rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Columbia rent trends were flat over the past month

Columbia rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Columbia stand at $576 for a one-bedroom apartment and $729 for a two-bedroom. Columbia's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Missouri

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Columbia, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Missouri, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, St. Peters is the most expensive of all Missouri's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,213; of the 10 largest Missouri cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with St. Peters experiencing the fastest growth (+3.4%).
    • Springfield, Blue Springs, and Independence have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.6%, 1.3%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Columbia rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Columbia has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Columbia is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Columbia's median two-bedroom rent of $729 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Columbia remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Columbia than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than four times the price in Columbia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

