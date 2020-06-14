Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:25 AM

39 Apartments for rent in Columbia, MO with garage

Columbia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
19 Units Available
Boulder Springs Columbia
2260 Bennett Springs Dr, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$949
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1331 sqft
Columbia, Mo is frequently ranked as a top place to live, the best place to raise a family and a great community in which to retire.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated May 28 at 09:19pm
$
Downtown Columbia
15 Units Available
District Flats
127 S 8th St, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$419
868 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
A six-story community just minutes from Mizzou. On-site grill area, cyber cafe, theater room and yoga studio. Fully furnished apartments available. Features include in-unit washers and dryers and underground parking.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
Vanderveen Crossing
1 Unit Available
4006 Arctic Fox
4006 Arctic Fox Road, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1663 sqft
Modern, spacious, 4 bedroom 3 bathroom, with two walk-in closets., 2 car garage! Two-level duplex unit with access to private pool, located just off Providence in the Vanderveen neighborhood. $1000/month, $1000/security deposit.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
3233 Jenne Hill Drive
3233 Jenne Hill Dr, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
Leasing for Mid-July 2020- Beautiful, spacious duplex in the Jenne Hill subdivision. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. 2 car garage. W/D hookups. Front and back patios. Safe, quiet, secluded neighborhood, 5 minutes from Hwy 63.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1514 Native Dancer
1514 Native Dancer Court, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$800
1128 sqft
Affordable 3 Bedroom Duplex - Come home to this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex. You'll love the one car garage. This is a non-smoking unit with a nice floor plan offering a main level master bedroom and open living space. (RLNE4565745)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1004 Clayton
1004 Clayton Street, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$630
1004 Clayton Available 08/14/20 2 Bedroom house in Central Columbia - House with hardwood floors Central Location Off West Blvd Large Yard Garage Pets Accepted (RLNE4840934)

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3510 Forum Blvd.
3510 Forum Boulevard, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1272 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Duplex - Come home to this updated duplex! Wood-style laminate flooring on the main level. Main level master suite with private bat. Washer and dryer hook ups in kitchen. Upper offers 2 bedrooms and full bathroom.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Auburn Hills
1 Unit Available
1415 Greensboro Dr
1415 Greensboro Drive, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$950
1402 sqft
1415 Greensboro Dr Available 09/01/20 4 Bedroom Duplex in Northwest - This wonderful floorplan offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The large living/dining area leads into a spacious kitchen with laundry closet.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4615 Brandon Woods
4615 Brandon Woods Street, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
1190 sqft
3 bedroom condo - 3 bedroom townhouse style condo, good location, 1 car attached garage No Pets Allowed (RLNE5091493)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2400 Churchill Ct.
2400 Churchill Court, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$885
885 sqft
2400 Churchill Ct. - 2409 Churchill Ct. Available 08/05/20 Large 3bed/2bath duplexes. Wonderfully maintained, just south of Downtown Columbia - YouTube Video Walkthrough - https://www.youtube.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Auburn Hills
1 Unit Available
1503 Bodie
1503 Bodie Drive, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$885
1402 sqft
1503 Bodie Available 08/31/20 Affordable 4 Bedroom Duplex - This wonderful floorplan offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The large living/dining area leads into a spacious kitchen with laundry closet.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Meadows
1 Unit Available
527 Huntridge Dr
527 Huntridge Drive, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
1217 sqft
Fantastic 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo In Nice Soutside Subdivision. - Check out this fantastic ground level 2 bedroom condo. Features plush carpet throughout living room and bedrooms and nice tile in the kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Benton - Stephens
1 Unit Available
1509 E. Walnut Street
1509 East Walnut Street, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1886 sqft
1509 E.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5315 Pebble Beach Dr., #101
5315 Pebble Beach Dr, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
5315 Pebble Beach Dr.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ridgeway
1 Unit Available
1203 N Garth
1203 North Garth Avenue, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$600
1203 N Garth Available 07/09/20 Adorable Two Bedroom House Centrally Located! - Centrally located two bedroom house with attached garage! This property offers a spacious living room, beautiful hardwood floors and a large fenced in back yard.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Campus
1 Unit Available
1407 E Walnut St.
1407 East Walnut Street, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1010 sqft
2 Bedroom House Just Steps From Downtown & Campus! - Great 2 br/1ba house close to downtown and all campuses! Nice open floor plan includes a formal dining room as well as an eat-in kitchen with butcher block countertops and a great stainless sink.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1720 Katy Lane
1720 Katy Lane, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
3670 sqft
1720 Katy Lane Available 08/10/20 Absolutely Beautiful Home Near the Katy Trail - This 3 bedroom, 3 bath home sits right on the Katy Trail in the Limerick Lakes Development.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5509 Murfreesboro Dr
5509 Murfreesboro Drive, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1612 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious ranch with fenced backyard - Property Id: 290446 Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, and a patio in a big fenced backyard. Living room and dining room share a double sided fireplace.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Auburn Hills
1 Unit Available
1320 Brown School Rd.
1320 East Brown School Road, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$975
1603 sqft
1320 Brown School Rd. Available 07/01/20 Affordable 4 Bedroom Townhouse - Spacious 4-bed/2-bath condo, main-floor master, 3 large bedrooms upstairs. Two-car garage Directions: Take Rangeline(Hwy 763) North make right on Brown School Road one block.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4701 Dehaven Dr
4701 Dehaven Drive, Columbia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Adorable 3 bedroom home - Move into this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home. You have a nice sized living room as well as kitchen and separate dining area. This is a split bedroom design and the master has its own private bath and walk in closet.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Auburn Hills
1 Unit Available
1525 Bodie
1525 Bodie Drive, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$885
1402 sqft
Northern 4 Bedroom Duplex - This wonderful floor plan offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The large living/dining area leads into a spacious kitchen with laundry closet.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
1 Unit Available
5103 Silver Mill Dr
5103 Silver Mill Drive, Columbia, MO
4 Bedrooms
$995
1651 sqft
Great location with empty lot across the street/low traffic! Newly updated with new flooring and fresh paint! Located in the Cross Creek subdivision, this is a well maintained duplex with 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath and2 car garage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Old Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
5728 Pergola Dr
5728 Pergola Drive, Columbia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1146 sqft
This impeccably-maintained condo sits cozily on the ground floor of the highly sought-after Arbor Falls Condominium building. The open concept and split bedroom design ensure quiet and spacious comfort.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
1 Unit Available
115 Bicknell Street
115 Bicknell Street, Columbia, MO
1 Bedroom
$750
734 sqft
This charming one bedroom mid-century bungalow style home has fenced yard, detached garage and is just blocks from The District! The large and spacious living room provides ample room. Lawn care included. Washer and Dryer included.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Columbia, MO

Columbia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

