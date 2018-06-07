3510 Forum Blvd.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Duplex - Come home to this updated duplex! Wood-style laminate flooring on the main level. Main level master suite with private bat. Washer and dryer hook ups in kitchen. Upper offers 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. Fireplace in living room is decorative only. Detached garage fits 1 car.



(RLNE3854135)