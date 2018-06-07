All apartments in Columbia
Columbia, MO
3510 Forum Blvd.
3510 Forum Blvd.

3510 Forum Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3510 Forum Boulevard, Columbia, MO 65203

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Duplex - Come home to this updated duplex! Wood-style laminate flooring on the main level. Main level master suite with private bat. Washer and dryer hook ups in kitchen. Upper offers 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. Fireplace in living room is decorative only. Detached garage fits 1 car.

(RLNE3854135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 Forum Blvd. have any available units?
3510 Forum Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MO.
How much is rent in Columbia, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3510 Forum Blvd. have?
Some of 3510 Forum Blvd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3510 Forum Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
3510 Forum Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 Forum Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3510 Forum Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 3510 Forum Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 3510 Forum Blvd. does offer parking.
Does 3510 Forum Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3510 Forum Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 Forum Blvd. have a pool?
No, 3510 Forum Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 3510 Forum Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 3510 Forum Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 Forum Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3510 Forum Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
