34 Golfshores Drive #16
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

34 Golfshores Drive #16

34 Golfshores Drive · (417) 334-5253
Location

34 Golfshores Drive, Branson, MO 65616

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 34 Golfshores Drive #16 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL WALK-IN CONDO ~ 2 bed, 2 bath ~ FURNISHED - This one you gotta see to believe! It has tile and laminate flooring in the living room, full sized kitchen, and bathrooms, with carpet in the bedrooms. Bedrooms feature KING sized beds and flat screen TV's. Enjoy the peacefulness of your deck overlooking a large pond, while watching the ducks and geese.

With tasteful decor and furnishings, including updated fixtures & vanities, this beauty will not last long! Call the Certified Property Management Specialists at Maples Realty to schedule your showing. 417-334-LAKE(5253)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4815428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

