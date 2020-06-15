34 Golfshores Drive #16

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL WALK-IN CONDO ~ 2 bed, 2 bath ~ FURNISHED - This one you gotta see to believe! It has tile and laminate flooring in the living room, full sized kitchen, and bathrooms, with carpet in the bedrooms. Bedrooms feature KING sized beds and flat screen TV's. Enjoy the peacefulness of your deck overlooking a large pond, while watching the ducks and geese.



With tasteful decor and furnishings, including updated fixtures & vanities, this beauty will not last long! Call the Certified Property Management Specialists at Maples Realty to schedule your showing. 417-334-LAKE(5253)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4815428)