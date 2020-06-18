Amenities

314 Truman Drive Available 07/13/20 Three Bedroom In Branson!! - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home right off famous 76 Country Blvd! Nearby attractions such as Fritz' Adventure, The Grand Village, and Dolly Parton's Stampede. HARDWOOD FLOORS and NEW BATHROOM REMODEL downstairs! Laundry room downstairs with washer/dryer hook-ups, master bedroom with private deck with woods view, 1 car garage. Ready for you! Has baseboard units and window AC, and owner may be installing mini-split HVAC. Includes a pellet stove that heats the whole home! Family room downstairs.



Pet policy: pet friendly with additional deposit!



Tenant pays all utilities.



Application Fee is per applicant 18 years old and over. Square footage is approximate. Security Deposit is minimum required deposit. Actual security deposit will be determined based on credit worthiness. Pet Deposit is additional. All properties listed with BTLPM are non smoking properties.



Contact:

BTL Property Management

3027 W. 76 Country Blvd., Suite 220

Branson, MO 65616

417-336-1902

LeaseAgent@btlpm.com

**Office hours are Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm**



