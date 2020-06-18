All apartments in Branson
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

314 Truman Drive

314 Truman Drive · (417) 336-1902
Location

314 Truman Drive, Branson, MO 65616

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 314 Truman Drive · Avail. Jul 13

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1412 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
314 Truman Drive Available 07/13/20 Three Bedroom In Branson!! - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home right off famous 76 Country Blvd! Nearby attractions such as Fritz' Adventure, The Grand Village, and Dolly Parton's Stampede. HARDWOOD FLOORS and NEW BATHROOM REMODEL downstairs! Laundry room downstairs with washer/dryer hook-ups, master bedroom with private deck with woods view, 1 car garage. Ready for you! Has baseboard units and window AC, and owner may be installing mini-split HVAC. Includes a pellet stove that heats the whole home! Family room downstairs.

Pet policy: pet friendly with additional deposit!

Tenant pays all utilities.

Application Fee is per applicant 18 years old and over. Square footage is approximate. Security Deposit is minimum required deposit. Actual security deposit will be determined based on credit worthiness. Pet Deposit is additional. All properties listed with BTLPM are non smoking properties.

Contact:
BTL Property Management
3027 W. 76 Country Blvd., Suite 220
Branson, MO 65616
417-336-1902
LeaseAgent@btlpm.com
**Office hours are Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm**

(RLNE5851606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Truman Drive have any available units?
314 Truman Drive has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 314 Truman Drive have?
Some of 314 Truman Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 Truman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
314 Truman Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Truman Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 314 Truman Drive is pet friendly.
Does 314 Truman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 314 Truman Drive does offer parking.
Does 314 Truman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 Truman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Truman Drive have a pool?
No, 314 Truman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 314 Truman Drive have accessible units?
No, 314 Truman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Truman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 Truman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 314 Truman Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 314 Truman Drive has units with air conditioning.
