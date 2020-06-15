All apartments in Branson
200 Meadow Ridge 6-2
200 Meadow Ridge 6-2

200 Meadow Ridge Ln · (417) 334-5253
Location

200 Meadow Ridge Ln, Branson, MO 65616

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 200 Meadow Ridge 6-2 · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Spacious 2 bedroom/2 Bath Unfurnished Condo near Table Rock Lake - This beautiful garden level condo in Branson, Missouri, features 2 bedrooms / 2 baths, a full kitchen, screened sun room, jetted tub in the master bathroom, split floor plan, and more! Conveniently located on MO State Highway 165 gives you easy access to Lake Taneycomo, Table Rock Lake, and ease of venturing in to or out of town. There's even a seasonal outdoor pool at your back door!

To schedule your private showing, contact a Certified Property Management Specialist at Maples Realty ~

by phone: 417-334LAKE(5253) OR
by email: info@maples-realty.com OR
by text: 231-225-0953 and reference MD 6-2

Sorry, no smoking and no pets.

Owner pays trash. Tenant is responsible for electric, water and sewer as well as elective utilities such as cable and internet.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3753684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Meadow Ridge 6-2 have any available units?
200 Meadow Ridge 6-2 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 200 Meadow Ridge 6-2 currently offering any rent specials?
200 Meadow Ridge 6-2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Meadow Ridge 6-2 pet-friendly?
No, 200 Meadow Ridge 6-2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Branson.
Does 200 Meadow Ridge 6-2 offer parking?
No, 200 Meadow Ridge 6-2 does not offer parking.
Does 200 Meadow Ridge 6-2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Meadow Ridge 6-2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Meadow Ridge 6-2 have a pool?
Yes, 200 Meadow Ridge 6-2 has a pool.
Does 200 Meadow Ridge 6-2 have accessible units?
No, 200 Meadow Ridge 6-2 does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Meadow Ridge 6-2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Meadow Ridge 6-2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Meadow Ridge 6-2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Meadow Ridge 6-2 does not have units with air conditioning.
