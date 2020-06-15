200 Meadow Ridge 6-2

Amenities

pool internet access

Spacious 2 bedroom/2 Bath Unfurnished Condo near Table Rock Lake - This beautiful garden level condo in Branson, Missouri, features 2 bedrooms / 2 baths, a full kitchen, screened sun room, jetted tub in the master bathroom, split floor plan, and more! Conveniently located on MO State Highway 165 gives you easy access to Lake Taneycomo, Table Rock Lake, and ease of venturing in to or out of town. There's even a seasonal outdoor pool at your back door!



To schedule your private showing, contact a Certified Property Management Specialist at Maples Realty ~



by phone: 417-334LAKE(5253) OR

by email: info@maples-realty.com OR

by text: 231-225-0953 and reference MD 6-2



Sorry, no smoking and no pets.



Owner pays trash. Tenant is responsible for electric, water and sewer as well as elective utilities such as cable and internet.



(RLNE3753684)