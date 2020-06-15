All apartments in Branson
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

187 Clubhouse Drive #18

187 Clubhouse Drive · (417) 334-5253
Location

187 Clubhouse Drive, Branson, MO 65616

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 187 Clubhouse Drive #18 · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
playground
clubhouse
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
internet access
STUNNING 1 bed / 1 bath furnished condo in gated golf community Pointe Royale - Looking for a Branson MO condo to call home? This 1 bed, 1 bath penthouse condo won't disappoint! Recent updates to carpet, furnishings, decor and more makes this a rare find. All appliances are present, including full sized, front loading washer and dryer. This beauty is situated in the gated golf community of Pointe Royale, and overlooks the golf course. Ready to move in, fully furnished - just bring your linens and a toothbrush! Not to mention amenities galore available to you!

The pictures don't do it justice, contact a Certified Property Management Specialist today to schedule your private showing!

Phone ~ 417-334-LAKE(5253)
Text ~ 231-225-0953 (reference PR 3-18)
Email ~ info@maples-realty.com

Trash service is included with rent. Water, sewer and electric are tenant responsibility, as well as elective utilities such as cable and internet.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5662100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

