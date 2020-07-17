All apartments in Branson
135 Residence Lane #B.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

135 Residence Lane #B

135 Residence Ln · (417) 337-8081 ext. 203
Location

135 Residence Ln, Branson, MO 65616

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 135 Residence Lane #B · Avail. now

$875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 546 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
New 1 bedroom 1 bath Luxury Apartment in gated community Branson MO -
Enjoy refined natural beauty. High-quality craftsmanship. Casual sophistication. Discover an extraordinary setting for your unique life at The Residence Quarters. Our beautiful one bedroom one bath apartment features a large walk-in closet with built-in shelving, vinyl plank flooring, beautiful Metallic Slate Appliances, and a washer/dryer. The kitchens include beautiful slab granite counter-tops, under-mount sinks and designer tile back-splashes, and white cabinets. You'll have a private balcony or patio to enjoy the wonderful Ozarks.

Call us for your personal tour today 417-337-7368. See all our available properties here www.thousandhillsrealty.com

(RLNE5031767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 135 Residence Lane #B have any available units?
135 Residence Lane #B has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 135 Residence Lane #B have?
Some of 135 Residence Lane #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Residence Lane #B currently offering any rent specials?
135 Residence Lane #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Residence Lane #B pet-friendly?
No, 135 Residence Lane #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Branson.
Does 135 Residence Lane #B offer parking?
No, 135 Residence Lane #B does not offer parking.
Does 135 Residence Lane #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 135 Residence Lane #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Residence Lane #B have a pool?
No, 135 Residence Lane #B does not have a pool.
Does 135 Residence Lane #B have accessible units?
No, 135 Residence Lane #B does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Residence Lane #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Residence Lane #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Residence Lane #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Residence Lane #B does not have units with air conditioning.

