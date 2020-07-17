135 Residence Lane #B.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

New 1 bedroom 1 bath Luxury Apartment in gated community Branson MO -

Enjoy refined natural beauty. High-quality craftsmanship. Casual sophistication. Discover an extraordinary setting for your unique life at The Residence Quarters. Our beautiful one bedroom one bath apartment features a large walk-in closet with built-in shelving, vinyl plank flooring, beautiful Metallic Slate Appliances, and a washer/dryer. The kitchens include beautiful slab granite counter-tops, under-mount sinks and designer tile back-splashes, and white cabinets. You'll have a private balcony or patio to enjoy the wonderful Ozarks.



Call us for your personal tour today 417-337-7368. See all our available properties here www.thousandhillsrealty.com



(RLNE5031767)