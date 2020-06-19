1109 BIRD ROAD APT# 20

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Upper Level Apartment for Rent in Branson, MO - Recently renovated Upper Level Unit is now available. The kitchen features new appliances. New vinyl plank flooring throughout. No carpet in this one! Newly painted walls & trim are modern and sleek from warm color pallets.



Enjoy sitting on the large back deck. Located just minutes from the Branson High School and Buchanan Intermediate School. Dinning and Shopping is just minutes away on Branson Hills Parkway (Chili's, Panda Express, Pizza Hut, Target, TJ MAXX, Walmart, Best Buy, Kohl's, Home Depot and more)



Call 417-337-RENT (7368) today for more information on this property or to schedule a showing. Browse all of our available properties by visiting our website at: www.thousandhillsrealty.com.



