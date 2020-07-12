Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:48 PM

281 Apartments for rent in Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO with parking

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bellefontaine
1208 Rapid
1208 Rapid Drive, Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
992 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1208 Rapid in Bellefontaine Neighbors. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bellefontaine
1127 Bakewell
1127 Bakewell Drive, Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
912 sqft
Rental Qualifications: Income must be 3x the asking rent, no previous felonies or evictions in the last 3-5 years, you must pass a credit and background screening, *preferred credit score of 580 or higher, proof of income for the last 30 days.
Results within 1 mile of Bellefontaine Neighbors

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Glasgow Village
185 Brigadoon Cir RVA-014
185 Brigadoon Circle, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$775
927 sqft
185 Brigadoon ~ Ample Space! - Our 3BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes off-street parking, dining area, partialy fenced yard, located within a cul-de-sac, basement and more! First month's rent plus security deposit required, the security

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glasgow Village
10528 Durness Dr
10528 Durness Drive, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$845
932 sqft
Recently update 3 bedroom home! - Don't delay and call today to view this home! Hardwood flooring through out and new flooring in the kitchen tons of cabinet space! Great sized living area with big windows for lots of natural lighting! Spacious

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Hathaway Manor
11146 Ebert Drive
11146 Ebert Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1052 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications This home is a great ranch style 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. It is equipped with an adorable breakfast nook along with built in shelving. The home features beautiful original hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hathaway Manor
11052 Ebert Dr.
11052 Ebert Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1015 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom, Conveniently Located Home With A 2 Car Garage!!!!! - Spacious 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
11530 Criterion Ave.
11530 Criterion Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1305 sqft
4 bedroom home ready for you! - Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with one car garage and fully fenced back yard! Newer flooring throughout most the home, gas stove top, electric hookup for a dryer, and tons of storage space in the

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Riverview
343 Midridge Drive
343 Midridge Drive, Riverview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
1058 sqft
Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Moline Acres
9635 Lewis And Clark Boulevard
9635 Lewis and Clark Boulevard, Moline Acres, MO
Studio
$3,500
This is a sharing situation only. You are leasing an area for a designated time slot(s).

1 of 15

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
Hathaway Manor
11131 Pritchard Dr
11131 Pritchard Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1329 sqft
Beautifully maintained and rehabbed home. Everything is ready for you to move in. Large lot with fenced yard with a walk out and a covered porch out back. The interior is nicely updated to all the most modern amenities.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Jennings
8943 Cozens Ave RVA-021
8943 Cozens Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$775
816 sqft
8943 Cozens ~ One Month Free Rent! - Available Now! You'll enjoy our cozy 2BD/1BA, with hardwood flooring, off-street parking, fenced back yard, eat-in kitchen, garage and full basement.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Baden
8827 North Broadway
8827 North Broadway, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$2,000
1452 sqft
Currently used as a car lot and auto garage (next door). Building includes offices, 2 baths with storage. Attached and detached garages. Fenced lot. Perfect for similar business or construction office and vehicle parking.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Baden
8833 North Broadway
8833 North Broadway, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$3,000
1052 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8833 North Broadway in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
11378 Red River Dr
11378 Red River Drive, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1470 sqft
COMING SOON! A beautiful huge single family cul-de-sac ranch style home in a quiet neighborhood. Featuring 3 spacious bedrooms with heaps of closet space, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Jennings
8925 Whitstone Court
8925 Whitstone Court, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$975
1045 sqft
Nice, freshly rehabbed two bedroom bungalow on a quiet street with beautiful refinished hardwood floors, brand new kitchen with stainless appliances. All new bathroom with new toilet and vanity and exquisite tiled bath.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Castle Point
10233 Earl Drive
10233 Earl Drive, Castle Point, MO
3 Bedrooms
$799
900 sqft
Beautiful 3bed 1bath in Castle Point. This house will go fast. great wooden floors, corner lot with carport. To schedule a showing online Www.STLsmartrentals.com Only $30 to apply Pet friendly! $200 non-refundable deposit per pet.
Results within 5 miles of Bellefontaine Neighbors
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
44 Units Available
Wedgewood
Crossing at Northpointe
3144 Sunswept Park Dr, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$675
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
965 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Crossing at Northpointe staff! Call today to learn how.UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT. Welcome home to Crossing at Northpointe.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Ferguson
The Knolls Townhomes
3606 Pershall Rd, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Various two- and three-bedroom apartments complete with walk-closets, central heat and air conditioning, vertical blinds, dishwashers, private patios and balconies, and more. Community amenities include carports, a swimming pool and access to major highways.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Sugar Pines
11011 Sugar Pines Ct, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$710
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
947 sqft
Conveniently located near Lindenwood University North Country Campus. Each unit offers breakfast bar and pantry, central heating, A/C, fireplace, washer/dryer connections and large kitchen. On-site amenities include business center and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Nico Terrace
2155 Hecht Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$520
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
783 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is waived for the month of April. Go on line and apply NOW!*** Experience St.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
4 Units Available
Koeneman Place Apartments
2651 Eltarose Drive, St. Louis County, MO
1 Bedroom
$595
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
887 sqft
Koeneman Place Apartments is located right next to beautiful Koeneman Park and within walking distance of Buzz Westfall shopping center, a grocery store, and a bus stop, yet is nestled into a quiet corner of North County with little traffic and lots
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Stonebridge
1457 Stonebury Ct, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$885
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1452 sqft
Welcome to Stonebridge Townhomes, an affordable community located in Florissant Missouri offering 1 and 3 bedroom townhomes.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
15 Units Available
Heatherton Estates
6203 Kingsfont Pl, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community with a new fitness center, resort-style pool and manicured grounds. Located close to Eagle Springs Golf Course and shops and restaurants. Units have balconies and patios/gourmet kitchens and laundry rooms.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Jennings
8363 Mayfair Pl RIV-125
8363 Mayfair Place, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$749
750 sqft
8363 Mayfair ~ Lovely Brick Home! - Our 2BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes off-street parking, dining area, partially fenced yard, full basement, new carpet, stained glass windows and more! First month's rent plus security deposit required,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bellefontaine Neighbors apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

