129 Apartments for rent in Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO with garage
A little bit like Alphabet Soup, Bellefontaine Neighbors is the longest name of any incorporated place in the United States, with a whopping 22 letters.
Founded as part of the English settlement in the 1700s, Bellefontaine Neighbors has a rich history as an agricultural hotspot in the region. However, by the turn of the century in the early 1900s the town became more urbanized and industrialized. In 1950, Bellefontaine Neighbors became incorporated as a fourth-class city with a population of just under 800 people. Now, Bellefontaine Neighbors is a thriving small city located just a short drive from St. Louis with a population of 10,860 at the time of the 2010 Census. See more
Bellefontaine Neighbors apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.