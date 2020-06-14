Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

129 Apartments for rent in Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO with garage

Bellefontaine Neighbors apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Bellefontaine
1 Unit Available
828 Marias Drive
828 Marias Drive, Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
2 Bedrooms
$925
884 sqft
Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
Bellefontaine
1 Unit Available
1442 Attica Dr
1442 Attica Drive, Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
3 Bedrooms
$925
1104 sqft
COMING SOON! FANTASTIC SINGLE FAMILY HOME!! TONS OF SPACE! You will fall in love with this 3 bedroom house with attached garage! It features: Large fenced in back yard!!! Very spacious kitchen and 1 FULL bathroom. stove, fridge! Hardwood floors.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Bellefontaine
1 Unit Available
10118 Cabot
10118 Cabot Drive, Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
3 Bedrooms
$980
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10118 Cabot in Bellefontaine Neighbors. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Bellefontaine Neighbors

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Hathaway Manor
1 Unit Available
11146 Ebert Drive
11146 Ebert Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1052 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications This home is a great ranch style 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. It is equipped with an adorable breakfast nook along with built in shelving. The home features beautiful original hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Hathaway Manor
1 Unit Available
11156 Pritchard Drive
11156 Pritchard Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1052 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Fabulous 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, Ranch with one car garage. Large kitchen with new appliances and built in microwave. Hardwood and carpet throughout the home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
2270 Redman Rd
2270 Redman Avenue, St. Louis County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
3000 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath colonial home with nearly 3,000 sq ft in St Louis !Located just north of highway 270 & 367. It features a large detached 2 car garage and workshop, an a large covered front porch.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
11530 Criterion Ave.
11530 Criterion Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1305 sqft
4 bedroom home ready for you! - Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with one car garage and fully fenced back yard! Newer flooring throughout most the home, gas stove top, electric hookup for a dryer, and tons of storage space in the

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Moline Acres
1 Unit Available
9741 Lanier Dr
9741 Lanier Drive, Moline Acres, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1000 FSF, 3 bd, 1 ba Single Family Home in Moline Acres. All beds and bath are on one level.

1 of 15

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Hathaway Manor
1 Unit Available
11131 Pritchard Dr
11131 Pritchard Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1329 sqft
Beautifully maintained and rehabbed home. Everything is ready for you to move in. Large lot with fenced yard with a walk out and a covered porch out back. The interior is nicely updated to all the most modern amenities.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Jennings
1 Unit Available
8943 Cozens Ave RVA-021
8943 Cozens Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$775
816 sqft
8943 Cozens ~ One Month Free Rent! - Available Now! You'll enjoy our cozy 2BD/1BA, with hardwood flooring, off-street parking, fenced back yard, eat-in kitchen, garage and full basement.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Baden
1 Unit Available
8827 North Broadway
8827 North Broadway, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$2,000
1452 sqft
Currently used as a car lot and auto garage (next door). Building includes offices, 2 baths with storage. Attached and detached garages. Fenced lot. Perfect for similar business or construction office and vehicle parking.
Results within 5 miles of Bellefontaine Neighbors

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
32 Robert Avenue
32 Robert Avenue, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1186 sqft
Krch Realty, LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
13024 Lakeridge Dr
13024 Lakeridge Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2025 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home with 2 car garage and an extra garage on the property in Spanish Lake! Walk to Spanish Lake Park for picnics. Great home, tons of room to build and spread out. 3 Bedrooms, 1 bath and 2 Garages. Some hardwood floors.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1010 Lakeview Dr.
1010 Lakeview Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$975
1078 sqft
4 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood East School District!!! - This adorable home features 4 bedrooms, 2 upstairs and 2 on the main floor, and 1 full bath on the main floor. The home has a spacious kitchen which has a new gas range and a new refrigerator.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Uplands Park
1 Unit Available
3619 Ridgedale Ave.
3619 Ridgedale Avenue, Uplands Park, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1926 sqft
Great large home in Uplands Park - Welcome home to this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a two car garage, sun porch, and back deck! This home has a partially finished basement with a half bath.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
1807 Minneford Dr
1807 Minneford Drive, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1480 sqft
COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1480 FSF, 3 bd, 2 ba Single Family Home in Ferguson. All beds and bath are on one level.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Ferguson
1 Unit Available
1041 Wylin Ct
1041 Wylin Court, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1210 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1210 FSF, 3 bd, 1 ba SFH in Ferguson. All beds and full bath on one level.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Paddock Hills
1 Unit Available
580 Saint Gabrielle Dr
580 Saint Gabrielle Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
957 sqft
COMING SOON! AVAILABLE FOR 7/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 957 FSF, 3 bd, 1.5 ba Single Family Home in Florissant. All beds and bath are on one level.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Jennings
1 Unit Available
2538 Main St
2538 Main Street, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$820
800 sqft
The property has passed inspections and is ready to rent. The main floor has a living room with a coat closet, dining room, kitchen, linen closet, bathroom and 2 bedrooms. The walk-out basement is unfinished but very clean and the floor is painted.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Walnut Park West
1 Unit Available
6206 Emma Ave
6206 Emma Avenue, St. Louis, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
The main floor has 2 bedrooms, full bath, eat-in kitchen and living room. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms and a half bath. Basement is unfinished with a garage. NEWLY RENOVATED 4 BEDROOM WITH BASEMENT AND GARAGE ATTACHED

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
14328 River Oaks Court
14328 River Oaks Court, Old Jamestown, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1904 sqft
Don't miss out on this BEAUTIFUL 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the exclusive River Oaks Subdivision located on a nice quiet Cul de Sac.  Subdivision includes a Club house, Tennis courts, Swimming pool.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Duchesne Hills
1 Unit Available
90 Saint Benedict Lane
90 Saint Benedict Lane, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1323 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath home in great neighborhood. Hardwood floors, ceiling fans and updated kitchen along with a finished basement, fenced yard and a 1 car garage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
6871 Parc Charlene Drive
6871 Parc Charlene Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1438 sqft
Don't miss this one. This is a nice house in a nice neighborhood with a private back yard. Home includes a master bedroom with a walk in closet and bathroom. The kitchen has double ovens for people who enjoy cooking.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Robinwood
1 Unit Available
2760 Countryside
2760 Countryside Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1325 sqft
Custom rehab with newer carpet, freshly painted, newer appliances, center island and fireplace. This won't last long. Home has large bathroom and a large room bonus room for extra space. Fenced in backyard.
City Guide for Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO

A little bit like Alphabet Soup, Bellefontaine Neighbors is the longest name of any incorporated place in the United States, with a whopping 22 letters.

Founded as part of the English settlement in the 1700s, Bellefontaine Neighbors has a rich history as an agricultural hotspot in the region. However, by the turn of the century in the early 1900s the town became more urbanized and industrialized. In 1950, Bellefontaine Neighbors became incorporated as a fourth-class city with a population of just under 800 people. Now, Bellefontaine Neighbors is a thriving small city located just a short drive from St. Louis with a population of 10,860 at the time of the 2010 Census. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO

Bellefontaine Neighbors apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

