195 Apartments for rent in White Bear Lake, MN with parking
Welcome to White Bear Lake, Minnesota! This Minneapolis-St. Paul suburb is a pleasant community adjacent to one of Minnesota’s “1,000 lakes.” Now let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.
Having trouble with Craigslist White Bear Lake? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
The city of White Bear Lake is located on the banks of the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area’s largest lake, which is called White Bear Lake. In ideal traffic conditions, White Bear Lake is about a 15-minute drive from St. Paul and a 30-minute drive from Minneapolis.
Because of its history, natural beauty and proximity to great outdoor attractions, the city of White Bear Lake is a good mix of suburb, historical town, and vacation spot.You’ll find plenty in terms of shopping and dining in your city without having to venture out into the larger Minneapolis-St. Paul area. Maplewood Mall and the surrounding region in the southern portion of town have all of the chain stores and amenities you could want. Additionally, there is a small strip of independently owned stores located throughout town and in the historic district.
Lucky for you, White Bear Lake has a diverse body of apartments for rent — everything from studio apartments in large, new apartment complexes to duplexes to rental homes. White Bear Lake is also generally considered safe and desirable throughout most of its various neighborhoods.
Some of the nicest (and thus most expensive) real estate in White Bear Lake is located in the historic city center along the shores of the lake. While there isn’t too much in terms of new facilities with amenities, there is the occasional rental home or duplex available.
Scattered throughout town, particularly in the area between White Bear and Birch Lake, you’ll find a few new developments that offer great new apartment rentals available in buildings with tons of amenities, including gyms, pools and clubhouses.
To the south of the city center and the lake, around the campus of Century College, you’ll find some of the city’s best cheap apartments for rent. Here there are plenty of two bedroom apartments that put you in close proximity to St. Paul. These rentals also occasionally offer short term lease options.
Many White Bear Lake property rentals will be quite accommodating and pet friendly. Some of the newer developments may have number or weight limitations, but overall Fido and Fluffy will be welcomed with open paws. Be prepared to pay a nominal pet deposit, however.
So, welcome to White Bear Lake! Enjoy all that this lakeside, Minneapolis-St. Paul suburb has to offer! See more
