189 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in West St. Paul, MN

Finding an apartment in West St. Paul that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Emerson Hill
993 S Robert St, West St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,255
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units with 9-foot ceilings, in-unit laundry and private balconies/terraces. Just minutes from downtown St. Paul and the international airport. Residents can enjoy luxury community with access-controlled lobby, fitness center and community room.

180 Annapolis Street E
180 Annapolis Street East, West St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,080
1774 sqft
180 Annapolis Street E Available 07/24/20 Lovely 4BR 2BA Home - Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing. Meticulously cared for, updated home, walking distance from restaurants and shopping.

966 Robert Street - 303
966 Robert Street South, West St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.

976 Robert Street - 202
976 Robert Street South, West St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
850 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
Avana Southview
4930 Ashley Lane, Inver Grove Heights, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,196
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1108 sqft
One- through two-bedroom apartments near I-494 and Highway 52. Recently renovated unit are pet friendly and have patios or balconies. On-site dog park, barbecue pits and remodeled clubhouse and coffee bar are sure to please.
Greystone Heights
5220 Greystone Dr, Inver Grove Heights, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1189 sqft
Nearly instant access to I-494 makes commuting to Minneapolis and St. Paul a snap. Upscale amenities include fireplaces, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse for socializing.

1560 Willis Avenue - 3E
1560 Willis Avenue, South St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.

Riverview
443 Winslow Avenue
443 South Winslow Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
Spacious two bedroom unit in the lower half of a duplex with off street parking. Unit includes front porch, a sitting room, living room and dining room plus an area to eat in the kitchen if you'd prefer. Lots of closet space and room in this unit.
Results within 5 miles of West St. Paul
Highland
Marjon Terrace
2390 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$815
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near Hwy 5, Hwy 55 and I-35E for easy commuting. One- and two-bedroom apartments have extra large windows and updated appliances. Community features off-street parking and laundry on-site.
Battle Creek
Villages on McKnight
177 McKnight Rd N, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,036
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1112 sqft
Bigos Management develops rental communities that meet your lifestyle expectations.
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,160
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1454 sqft
Luxury community situated in the heart of Eagan, MN. Residents in units can enjoy walk-in closets, ice maker, fireplace and in-unit laundry. The complex offers a gym, parking, pool, volleyball court and more.
Downtown St. Paul
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,069
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,316
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1173 sqft
Downtown St. Paul apartment with Mississippi River views. A walker's paradise and close to three bus stops. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors make for a stunning studio or 1-3 bedroom apartment.
Downtown St. Paul
Mears Park Place
401 Sibley St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,048
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,060
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
881 sqft
Lowertown area, next to Mears Park. Close to I-94, I-35E, entertainment and restaurants. Classy apartments with modern interiors, walk-in closets, granite counters. Controlled entry, games room, bike storage and 24-hour laundry.
Downtown St. Paul
The Lofts at Farmers Market
260 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1182 sqft
Situated between St. Paul's Farmers Market and Mears Park, these lofts provide easy access to I-94 and numerous amenity options. Relax at the courtyard or fire pit when not enjoying your home's comforts.
Snelling Hamline
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,413
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,348
1300 sqft
Unique floor plans available from studio to townhouse in this luxurious historic property, the former Liberty State Bank. Upscale, newly renovated apartments above ground-floor shops. Convenient urban location in downtown Saint Paul.
Energy Park
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,050
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1075 sqft
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN. The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home.
Summit Hill
The Blair Apartments
400 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,450
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1106 sqft
Located in a lively neighborhood right in the midst of an array of restaurants, businesses and newly renovated homes, amenities include granite counters, bay windows, and more.
Downtown St. Paul
Pioneer Endicott
141 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,050
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1158 sqft
With a 95 walk score, this downtown 16-story building provides historic charm and upscale living. Recently renovated with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Close to the Farmer's Market with 24-hour gym and maintenance.
Energy Park
The Kendrick
1353 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,190
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
898 sqft
Luxury rentals in prime location of the Energy Park neighborhood of St. Paul. Landscaped gardens and immaculate grounds. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance. Pet friendly.
Energy Park
MacLaren Hill
1351 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,138
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,219
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1056 sqft
Prime location apartments. Pet-friendly units with in-suite laundry, appliances and patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Energy Park Business and Technology Centers and Minnesota State Fair.
West Seventh
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,406
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,813
1464 sqft
This development is a comfortable and modern place to live. Units include riverfront views, unique floor plans, full-sized washers and dryers, plank-style kitchen flooring, and gourmet kitchens complete with islands.
Downtown St. Paul
Lowertown Commons
298 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,220
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1208 sqft
Elegant granite countertops and exposed wood beams add to the charm of this restored 1905 building located in Historic Lowertown neighborhood. Walk score of 85 and an excellent transit rating place you close to everything.
Downtown St. Paul
Commission House Apartments
282 6th Street E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$995
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
397 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Commission House Apartments in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown St. Paul
The Jax
253 4th Street East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,460
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1096 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jax in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for West St. Paul, MN

"Sister, sister, tell me, where are you running? To take some comfort with your family and friends? Tell me why it always feels like I'm running, and why no place feels like home in the end - Don't feel like home. Maybe St. Paul is a place for us, maybe St. Paul I can rest my weary head; maybe St. Paul is a lie I tell myself to help me forget." (- WE The Living, "St. Paul")

This Dakota County, Minnesota town lies not to the west, but to the south of nearby St. Paul. Why? Probably just because it's on the west bank of the Mississippi River - and really, people just like to do things their own way, don't they?

Searching for some solidarity concerning this whole "West" business, the small city is looking into a sister-city relationship with Manitoba's West Saint Paul. There are just under 20,000 residents in the town whose motto is "We're Close to it All!"

Having trouble with Craigslist West St. Paul? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in West St. Paul, MN

Finding an apartment in West St. Paul that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

