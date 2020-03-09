445 17th Avenue North

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a great fenced in yard! This home also features an eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, central air, a high efficiency furnace, hardwood floors, laundry, an unfinished basement with tons of extra storage, and a one car garage!



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QCk2He9hziw&feature=youtu.be



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at (612) 547-9818 questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available 4/5/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.