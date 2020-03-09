All apartments in South St. Paul
Find more places like 445 17th Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South St. Paul, MN
/
445 17th Avenue North
Last updated March 9 2020 at 9:50 PM

445 17th Avenue North

445 17th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South St. Paul
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

445 17th Avenue North, South St. Paul, MN 55075

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a great fenced in yard! This home also features an eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, central air, a high efficiency furnace, hardwood floors, laundry, an unfinished basement with tons of extra storage, and a one car garage!

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QCk2He9hziw&feature=youtu.be

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at (612) 547-9818 questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available 4/5/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 17th Avenue North have any available units?
445 17th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South St. Paul, MN.
What amenities does 445 17th Avenue North have?
Some of 445 17th Avenue North's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 17th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
445 17th Avenue North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 17th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 445 17th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 445 17th Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 445 17th Avenue North does offer parking.
Does 445 17th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 445 17th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 17th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 445 17th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 445 17th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 445 17th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 445 17th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 445 17th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 445 17th Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 445 17th Avenue North has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

South St. Paul 2 BedroomsSouth St. Paul Apartments with Garage
South St. Paul Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth St. Paul Apartments with Parking
South St. Paul Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNSt. Croix Falls, WICottage Grove, MNColumbia Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities