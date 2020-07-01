/
/
sauk rapids
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:55 PM
27 Apartments for rent in Sauk Rapids, MN📍
1 of 1
Last updated July 1 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
3200 Old Stone Way
3200 Old Stone Way Northeast, Sauk Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
$825
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3200 Old Stone Way in Sauk Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1978 Peach Dr NE
1978 Peach Dr NE, Sauk Rapids, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1978 Peach Dr NE Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom Plus Loft Townhome in Sauk Rapids - 1978 Peach Dr.
Results within 5 miles of Sauk Rapids
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
2 Units Available
Uppertown Apartments
1310 15th Street N #2, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$625
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
849 sqft
Timberland Properties offers flexible lease terms and various units. Amenities include bathtubs, carpet, dishwashers, and a community that's within walking distance of the YMCA and Technical College.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
43 Units Available
The Bluffs at Liberty Glen
1075 24th Street SE, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$985
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,387
1347 sqft
OPEN HOUSE EVENT: WED. 7/01 & THURS. 7/02 @ 10AM - 4PM! | YOU'RE IN THE RIGHT PLACE AT THE RIGHT TIME. The newest apartments in St. Cloud are also the nicest.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
9 Units Available
The Club at Heritage
720 Roberts Road, Sartell, MN
Studio
$855
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1109 sqft
If you're looking for a pet-friendly apartment community in Sartell, MN where high-end luxury meets modern convenience, you'll love The Club at Heritage Apartment Homes. Ideally located just minutes from the city of St. Cloud, St.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 1 at 06:11am
9 Units Available
Tech High
Saint Cloud Terrace
825 9th Ave S, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$695
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
958 sqft
One and two-bedroom smoke-free homes with linen closets, temperature control, and extra storage room. Walking distance from St. Cloud State University, the community has on-site laundry and a barbecue area, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
6 Units Available
Heritage Village Apartment Homes
1531 7th Ave S, Sartell, MN
1 Bedroom
$870
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1276 sqft
Heritage Village offers beautifully landscaped grounds and upscale apartments featuring private entrances and two-story floor plans. The complex is pet-friendly and close to hiking trails and shopping.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
17 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartment Homes
3600 W St Germain St, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
$785
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1370 sqft
Luxury apartments near Heritage Park's wetlands, woodlands and hiking trails. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and dog park. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 29 at 09:09pm
31 Units Available
Park Meadows Apartments
408 Park Meadows Dr, Waite Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$730
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Many amenities for active residents including a heated pool, large fitness center, two tennis courts, a walking trail around a pond, and a sand volleyball court. Minutes to Waite Park schools.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 29 at 09:34pm
2 Units Available
The Ponds at Heritage Place
1211 7th Ave S, Sartell, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1115 sqft
Modern homes with upgraded appliances and 9-foot ceilings. Pet-friendly. Heated underground parking available. Intercom entrance. Near Whitney Sports Complex. Minutes from Highway 15 for a smooth commute.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 29 at 09:33pm
21 Units Available
Cypress Court
906 Cypress Rd, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
$855
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1158 sqft
Sleek apartments with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and custom cabinetry. Community includes tennis courts, a movie theater, and nature trail. Close to shops, restaurants, businesses, and more along Veterans Drive.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 29 at 09:30pm
15 Units Available
Grand Gateway Apartment Homes
4005 24th St S, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$840
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to St. Cloud State University and Quarry Park and Nature Reserve. Abundant space, with walk-in closets and pantries and spacious one-, two, and three-bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 29 at 09:29pm
12 Units Available
Regency Park Estates
1615 15th Ave SE, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$940
1094 sqft
Well-equipped eat-in kitchens, courtyard views, air conditioning, and full-size laundry facilities in each unit. Located conveniently on a city bus line. Free cable for residents.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
11 Units Available
Park Plaza Apartments
830 13th St S, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$757
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Park Plaza Apartments offers 48 spacious units in a selection of floor plans. Close to Saint Cloud University and the National Hockey Center, amenities include air conditioning, hardwood floors, refrigerators, walk-in closets and ranges.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
1 Unit Available
Heights Apartments
524 14th Street South, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
The Heights are located in a quiet neighborhood within walking distance of St. Cloud State University and just minutes from downtown St. Cloud. Our spacious and comfortable 4-bedroom apartment homes are designed to fit your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 1 at 12:24pm
9 Units Available
Waite Park Crossing
340 2nd Avenue South, Waite Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$709
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waite Park Crossing is a 76-unit three story apartment complex located on the western edge of the City of Waite Park.
1 of 17
Last updated July 1 at 02:54pm
1 Unit Available
815 Golf View Lane
815 Golf View Lane, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$815
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available approx. July 1st, 2020: One Bedroom Apartment in South Saint Cloud, along the Beaver Island Walking Trail. Each unit in this unique building has 2 levels.
1 of 14
Last updated July 1 at 04:25pm
1 Unit Available
St. John Cantius
1604 W Saint Germain St
1604 West Saint Germain Street, St. Cloud, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1204 sqft
Renters Warehouse Sunrizon is proud to present this 4 bedroom, 3 bath upper level home. This unit is situated above a barbershop near downtown St. Cloud. There are separate entrances between you and the business.
1 of 15
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
West End
325 33rd Ave Suite 108
325 33rd Avenue North, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
$1,500
1307 sqft
Come check out this high-end professional office space with many open common meetings areas! Built-out office space available for lease in the Octagon Professional Building located in St. Cloud, MN.
1 of 8
Last updated July 1 at 04:25pm
1 Unit Available
702 17th St S
702 17th Street South, St. Cloud, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1333 sqft
Renters Warehouse Sunrizon LOWER LEVEL DUPLEX less than a mile from SCSU campus with UTILITIES INCLUDED! Full kitchen in unit along with washer/dryer. There is a fantastic bar area for hosting family and friends for the evening.
1 of 20
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
3208 22nd Street S
3208 22nd Street South, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
$1,100
1260 sqft
Charming main floor unit available for rent! Pass through your front porch and enter into the living room. You'll love the original woodwork, decorative fireplace, and hardwood floors. The kitchen features updated cabinetry and tiled floors.
Results within 10 miles of Sauk Rapids
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 29 at 09:34pm
29 Units Available
West Stonehill Apartments
690 Prosper Dr, Waite Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$850
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1200 sqft
Units with washers/dryers, private balconies/patios, and modern, open floor plans. Near Walmart, Heritage Park, and the Boulder Ridge Golf Club. Pet- and child-friendly living, with a playground and resident dog park.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 1 at 12:38pm
5 Units Available
Edgewater
4344 Clearwater Rd, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Lifestyle You Deserve! Premiere luxury living, in a beautiful natural setting on the banks of the picturesque Mississippi River is yours, if you make your home at Edgewater! This unique community is a lifestyle choice for those with discriminating
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 1 at 12:22pm
5 Units Available
Graceview Estates
401 4th Ave SE, St. Joseph, MN
1 Bedroom
$760
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1337 sqft
Recently built apartments with washer and dryer, ceiling fans, oak cabinets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Smoke-free. Community amenities include oversized garages, playground, fitness room, and theater.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Sauk Rapids, the median rent is $563 for a studio, $694 for a 1-bedroom, $869 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,216 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Sauk Rapids, check out our monthly Sauk Rapids Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Sauk Rapids area include College of Saint Benedict, Saint Cloud State University, and St Cloud Technical and Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sauk Rapids from include St. Cloud, Maple Grove, Elk River, Sartell, and Ramsey.