Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet oven refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator fire pit 24hr gym pool bbq/grill garage parking 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments game room hot tub key fob access lobby new construction online portal pool table smoke-free community

If you're looking for a pet-friendly apartment community in Sartell, MN where high-end luxury meets modern convenience, you'll love The Club at Heritage Apartment Homes. Ideally located just minutes from the city of St. Cloud, St. Cloud State University, Saint John's University, as well as many parks, lakes, and the Mississippi River, you can't beat our newest Sartell, MN complex.



We designed our apartments with modern living in mind. Choose from a variety of spacious floor plans to find the studio, one, two, or three-bedroom apartment to find the perfect fit for your unique lifestyle. Feel inspired in your chef's kitchen with elegant granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchen island, stainless-steel appliances, and roomy pantry. The high ceilings and spacious living area create an airy, welcoming atmosphere and you'll appreciate all the special touches like designer finishes, oversized closets with built-in shelving, contemporary flooring and having your own private balco