2445 13th Avenue East

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom single family home located in North St Paul features 1452 square feet is available immediately! The home features an updated kitchen with dishwasher, air conditioning, and a 2 car garage. Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1450) (Security Deposit: $1450) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. This property is NOT set up for section 8. To schedule a showing or get more information about this property go to https://secure.rently.com/properties/831231?source=marketing . TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property address for which you are applying) https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/goalminnnesota_/tenantApplication.action

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.