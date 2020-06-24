All apartments in North St. Paul
North St. Paul, MN
2445 13th Avenue East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 2:52 AM

2445 13th Avenue East

2445 13th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

2445 13th Avenue East, North St. Paul, MN 55109
North St. Paul

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom single family home located in North St Paul features 1452 square feet is available immediately! The home features an updated kitchen with dishwasher, air conditioning, and a 2 car garage. Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1450) (Security Deposit: $1450) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. This property is NOT set up for section 8. To schedule a showing or get more information about this property go to https://secure.rently.com/properties/831231?source=marketing . TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property address for which you are applying) https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/goalminnnesota_/tenantApplication.action
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2445 13th Avenue East have any available units?
2445 13th Avenue East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North St. Paul, MN.
What amenities does 2445 13th Avenue East have?
Some of 2445 13th Avenue East's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2445 13th Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
2445 13th Avenue East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2445 13th Avenue East pet-friendly?
Yes, 2445 13th Avenue East is pet friendly.
Does 2445 13th Avenue East offer parking?
Yes, 2445 13th Avenue East offers parking.
Does 2445 13th Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2445 13th Avenue East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2445 13th Avenue East have a pool?
No, 2445 13th Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 2445 13th Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 2445 13th Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 2445 13th Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2445 13th Avenue East has units with dishwashers.
Does 2445 13th Avenue East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2445 13th Avenue East has units with air conditioning.
