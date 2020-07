Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Available 08/01/20 Main/Upper level of Duplex available in lower North Mankato, just blocks from Wheeler & Spring Lake park. Easy access to Hwy 169 as well. Rent includes ALL utilities except cable/internet. Unit has living room, kitchen, den, 4-season porch, 4 bedrooms, full bath and 3/4 bath. In unit laundry with washer/dryer. Central A/C and forced air heat. No garage, but plenty of off street parking area in driveway.



(RLNE5885437)