59 Apartments for rent in New Hope, MN with move-in specials
1 of 41
1 of 50
1 of 22
1 of 26
1 of 27
1 of 13
1 of 23
1 of 15
1 of 15
1 of 47
1 of 13
1 of 17
1 of 70
1 of 16
1 of 23
1 of 8
1 of 18
1 of 32
1 of 30
1 of 31
1 of 27
1 of 32
1 of 42
1 of 87
"I guess i'll spend another lifetime / searching for a New Hope." (- Broken Iris)
Okay, so Broken Iris may not have been speaking of New Hope in Minnesota, but they sure would have wished they were if they knew about it! New Hope provides a home to more than 20,000 residents, began as a farming community and is now a suburb of Minneapolis. It’s conveniently located for easy access to the big city but offers a lovely small-town, rural feel with strong community ties and lots of parks and recreational activities for both young and old. The town's current focus is on increasing the population, so it’s a great time to start looking for apartments to rent. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to New Hope apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
New Hope apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.