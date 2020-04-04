Rent Calculator
All apartments in Mound
Find more places like 4371 Wilshire Blvd Apt B108.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mound, MN
/
4371 Wilshire Blvd Apt B108
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4371 Wilshire Blvd Apt B108
4371 Wilshire Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4371 Wilshire Boulevard, Mound, MN 55364
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
cable included
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Live on Beautiful Lake Minnetonka! Indoor pool, awesome deck. Also available
furnished $1500 per month. Possible boat slip extra.
Call Ray at 952-994-5762
(RLNE4782023)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4371 Wilshire Blvd Apt B108 have any available units?
4371 Wilshire Blvd Apt B108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mound, MN
.
What amenities does 4371 Wilshire Blvd Apt B108 have?
Some of 4371 Wilshire Blvd Apt B108's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4371 Wilshire Blvd Apt B108 currently offering any rent specials?
4371 Wilshire Blvd Apt B108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4371 Wilshire Blvd Apt B108 pet-friendly?
No, 4371 Wilshire Blvd Apt B108 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mound
.
Does 4371 Wilshire Blvd Apt B108 offer parking?
Yes, 4371 Wilshire Blvd Apt B108 offers parking.
Does 4371 Wilshire Blvd Apt B108 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4371 Wilshire Blvd Apt B108 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4371 Wilshire Blvd Apt B108 have a pool?
Yes, 4371 Wilshire Blvd Apt B108 has a pool.
Does 4371 Wilshire Blvd Apt B108 have accessible units?
No, 4371 Wilshire Blvd Apt B108 does not have accessible units.
Does 4371 Wilshire Blvd Apt B108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4371 Wilshire Blvd Apt B108 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4371 Wilshire Blvd Apt B108 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4371 Wilshire Blvd Apt B108 has units with air conditioning.
